Fireboy DML Surprises Fans With 2-Pack Release 'Outside' Feat. Blaqbonez And 'Obaa Sima'

Award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter Fireboy DML surprises fans with a 2-pack of vibrant new singles “Obaa Sima” and "Outside," featuring award-winning Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez. “Outside” marks the first collaboration between the two breakout stars, while "Obaa Sima" adds a layer of emotional depth and introspection to Fireboy's solo discography.

“Obaa Sima", sets the tone by guiding listeners through a narrative that explores the intricacies of love. The song unfolds with a relaxed ambiance, skillfully blending instrumental strings and a gentle drum beat to enhance Fireboy's soulful vocals.

Urgent pleas and poignant metaphors permeate the lyrics, conveying a profound sense of longing and an acute awareness of life's impermanence. In essence, "Obaa Sima" not only celebrates love but also serves as a reflective piece, inviting the audience to appreciate the fleeting beauty of the present moment.

In addition to "Obaa Sima," Fireboy treats fans to the infectious rhythm of "Outside," thanks to its instantly captivating chorus, "Outside" radiates with significant potential to become the next chart-topping hit for the artist.

The memorable refrain, "I've been on the road for way too long... but if you need me, you can catch me outside," serves as the track's focal point, as Fireboy speaks to his unshakeable love and appreciation for his own journey. Fireboy is joined by the dynamic presence of fellow Nigerian artist Blaqbonez, who doesn't hesitate to emphasize his own unique flair into this impressive collaboration. Blaqbonez's verse exudes confidence, as he effortlessly portrays the allure of a life filled with success and adoration from admirers.

The song serves as an invitation to immerse oneself in a world of relaxed yet upbeat vibes, where good times and self-assurance abound. "Outside," is accompanied by an action-packed music video that transports fans to the nostalgic charm of drive-in movies. Joined by Blaqbonez, the pair of artists' co-star in a dramatic throwback Wild West-themed film set in a saloon.

Fireboy launched three impactful records this year, “Someone”, “YAWA,” and “OH MY,” along with becoming a heavily sought after feature artist, which serves as a testament to his unwavering musical prowess.

Persisting in his unstoppable momentum, on the awards circuit he was honored for chart-topping single,"Peru,”(which achieved Platinum status in the U.S. and 2x Platinum in the UK) for “International Song of the Year” at the 2023 BRIT Awards, the “Most Performed Work of the Year” at the 2023 BMI London Awards, as well as both “Song of the Year" and "Best Collaboration" at the 2023 Trace Awards.

His song “Bandana” with Asake was nominated for “Best Afrobeats” at this year's MTV Video Music Awards as well as the 2023 Headies Awards for “Viewer's Choice.”

ABOUT FIREBOY DML

Dubbed the ‘future' of Afrobeats, Fireboy DML first emerged on the Nigerian music scene in 2019 with the re-release of his breakout single “Jealous” which was originally a part of YBNL's 2018 collaborative album, YBNL Mafia Family. On June 14, 2019, he followed up “Jealous” with the explosive romantic number “What If I Say” and later that year, on the 29th of November released his debut album, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps.

LTG had no features for a debut album and amassed over 100 million streams by January 2020. The album maintained the #1 position across the Nigerian charts for over 12 weeks with ‘Jealous' becoming one of the most played songs on African radio stations that year. Building on the success of LTG, Fireboy followed up his debut with an inventive sophomore project, Apollo. It received a whopping rating of 8.3 on Pitchfork, amongst other accolades.

In 2021, Fireboy released his biggest single yet, “Peru”. The single would go on to feature Ed Sheeran in an explosive remix peaking at No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart and garnering over 20.6 million Spotify streams, earning it a hallowed place as the most streamed song in Nigeria in early 2022.

His newest album, Playboy, sees the sensual, sweet-natured artist shift gears into a confident, self-possessed bad boy persona resulting in a Pitchfork review of the album, which got a 7.4 rating. He has been nominated for a number of awards including the Best International Act award at the 2022 BET Awards, where he became the first Nigerian artist to perform on the BET stage and the NAACP Image Awards in 2021, amongst others.

Fireboy remains one of the leading Afrobeats talents reinventing a wholly global future of the fast-rising genre.

