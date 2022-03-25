Finneas Reveals New Song 'Naked'

Today, multi-award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer FINNEAS returns with his first new music of 2022, "Naked," out now via Interscope Records. The track arrives alongside an official music video, filmed in New York City, and directed by Sam Bennett.

FINNEAS is confirmed to play both weekends of Coachella this year, both as a solo artist and with Billie Eilish. You can catch FINNEAS' solo sets on Sunday April 17 and 24.

Last fall, FINNEAS received nominations across all four major categories for the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards®, including Best New Artist as well as Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year for his work on Billie Eilish's album 'Happier Than Ever.' He has also been nominated for an Academy Award for his work on the James Bond song 'No Time To Die.'

Earlier this month, FINNEAS unveiled a special acoustic version of his song "Medieval," one two tracks included in his Spotify Singles release, celebrating his Best New Artist GRAMMY Nomination this year.

Recorded in Spotify's new LA-based studio, the two-track collection also features a cover of "Flume," originally performed by Bon Iver. For the second year in a row, Spotify is collaborating with the many of the BNA-nominated artists on exclusive recordings, with each nominee reimagining one of their own hit songs, as well as recording a cover song as tribute to a past BNA nominee.

Watch the new music video here: