Finneas Releases New Single & Video 'A Concert Six Months From Now'

Eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS returns today with a new song, "A Concert Six Months From Now," which is taken from his forthcoming debut album, 'Optimist' set for release on October 15 via Interscope Records.



Listen to "A Concert Six Months From Now" HERE.



Also revealed today, is his official music video for the single, directed by Sam Bennett and filmed on location at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Watch the official music video for "A Concert Six Months From Now" HERE.



With the new track comes the exciting news that FINNEAS will release his debut album as a solo artist, 'Optimist' on October 15, having recently signed to Interscope Records. The album, which is available to pre-save starting today features 12 brand new, never before heard tracks, plus the previously released, "What They'll Say About Us," FINNEAS' heartbreaking ballad, written in lockdown as a moving dedication to human strength and connection when faced with life's tribulations.



Pre-save/add/order FINNEAS' debut album, 'Optimist' HERE.`



Also announced today, FINNEAS will be heading out on tour in North America this Fall. Kicking off October 25 in San Diego, the 15 city tour will see FINNEAS make stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, Athens, OH, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, New York, Boston, and Montreal before concluding in Toronto on November 21.



To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans can register HERE now through Monday, August 9 at 11:59pm PT for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Thursday, August 12 at 12pm local time through 10pm local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 13 at 12pm Local time.



FINNEAS will also be making the festival rounds this Fall, including confirmed solo slots at BottleRock in Napa, CA on September 3 (TICKETS), iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18 in Las Vegas (TICKETS) and October 1 & 8 at Austin City Limits in Austin, TX (TICKETS). For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.finneasofficial.com.



2021 has gifted fans around the world with a string of unforgettable television performances from the young maestro. Earlier this year, FINNEAS joined forces with friend and collaborator, Ashe, on their epic ballad "Till Forever Falls Apart." The duo performed a gorgeous live rendition of the track on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live this past spring (WATCH), and American Idol (WATCH). Other highlights include a captivating live acoustic performance of "Can't Wait To Be Dead" on CBS' The Late Late Show [WATCH] and CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert [WATCH], and a moving live rendition of "What They'll Say About Us" on ABC's Good Morning America [WATCH], each one directed by Arturo Perez Jr. Last year saw a steady stream of stellar releases from the talented young artist, including his first holiday song ("Another Year"), which followed two fiery anthems "Where The Poison Is" [LISTEN] and "Can't Wait To Be Dead" [LISTEN].



Earlier this year, FINNEAS received two additional GRAMMY Awards with his sister Billie Eilish for 'everything i wanted' (Record of the Year), as well as a Best Song Written For Visual category for "No Time To Die," the official James Bond theme song, both produced by FINNEAS.



His upcoming debut album follows the release of FINNEAS' critically acclaimed debut EP, Blood Harmony, the DELUXE version which is available now. Written and produced entirely by the 24-year-old artist, the eight-track collection exemplifies his skills as a songwriter, producer and storyteller.



In 2020, FINNEAS received an impressive 6 GRAMMY Awards including the prestigious Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Best Engineered Album, Non Classical as well as Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year with his sister Billie Eilish for her groundbreaking No. 1 debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? and hit single 'bad guy.'

FINNEAS' trademark production can also be heard on recent songs from Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Tove Lo, Ben Platt, and throughout Billie Eilish's recently released sophomore album, 'Happier Than Ever.'



Optimist artwork

'Optimist' is out October 15.

Pre-save/add/order HERE.



'OPTIMIST' TRACKLISTING

A Concert Six Months From Now

The Kids Are All Dying

Happy Now

Only A Lifetime

The 90s

Love Is Pain

Peaches Etude

Hurt Locker

Medieval

Someone Else's Star

Around My Neck

What They'll Say About Us

How It Ends