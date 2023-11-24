Fetty Wap Releases Much-Anticipated New Album 'King Zoo'

The future is now for Fetty Wap! Today, the two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated diamond-certified rap star unleashes his much-anticipated new album KING ZOO out now via 300 Entertainment.

This 17-track opus finds Fetty at his boldest, brightest, and best. He speaks straight from the heart on “Northern Lights” as his voice coasts over uplifting piano and punch 808s. He gets reflective, “Always knew that I'm'a be the one ‘cause I'm worth it,” as he reminds, “I ain't ever said I was perfect.”

Elsewhere, “Undeniable” layers his infectious melodies over a vibrant soundscape. It hinges on a chantable chorus, “Addicted to you like a drug.” He turns the heat up on “Jet Li,” igniting an incendiary and energetic flow topped off with a boast, “It would take you a year to make what I made today.”

Then, there's “Super Human.” His bars teem with emotion above a distinct bass groove. Channeling the classic bounce of his 2015 breakout, the finale “Private Party” pops off as a dancefloor-ready banger. Energy surges through his delivery as he proclaims, “This is a private party baby.”

Fetty initially teased the album with “1738” [feat. Coi Leray]. Beyond posting up over 1 million streams and counting, XXL named it among “The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week,” and The Source promised, “Fans can anticipate a thrilling new chapter in the artist's career.” HotNewHipHop praised how “Fetty Wap and Coi Leray vibe well together.”

Giving back in a big way this holiday season, he also just hosted a Thanksgiving Giveaway on November 20 in his hometown of Paterson, NJ. Partnering with the local small business Mammas Kitchen, the event supplied the community with over 200 free meals.

The next night, he partnered with Children of Promise NYC, a non-profit organization that supports children of incarcerated parents from the Bronx to Brooklyn, to provide a Thanksgiving dinner/celebration for 150 kids ages 6-16 in Brooklyn, NY.

KING ZOO marks yet another evolution for Fetty. Given the length of time between full-length album releases, he hoped to offer up the record as a gift to fans, feeding the culture with a bevy of bangers. Fittingly, the album artwork speaks to his coronation as hip-hop royalty with its Renaissance era depiction of a king.

Last year, Fetty Wap landed a viral holiday hit with “Sweet Yamz.” One Remix notably featured the legendary Charlie Wilson and GRAMMY Award-winning Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers. Another Remix featured multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa.

Fetty Wap welcomes everyone to KING ZOO now!

About Fetty Wap

With an instantly recognizable voice and undeniable charisma, Fetty Wap has delivered some of the boldest, brightest, and biggest bangers of the 21st century. Out of dozens of multiplatinum and platinum cuts, the New Jersey phenomenon catalog boasts generational anthems such as the diamond-certified “Trap Queen,” 6x-platinum “679” [feat. Remy Boyz], 3x-platinum “My Way,” and many more.

Amassing billions of streams, he's the rare hip-hop force of nature who can turn up alongside David Guetta and Sia or Lil Dicky, Rich Homie Quan, and DJ Khaled. His self-titled debut notably bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200 as “Trap Queen” picked up GRAMMY Award nominations in the categories of “Best Rap Song” and “Best Rap Performance.”

Meanwhile, 2021's emotionally charged project, The Butterfly Effect, made waves throughout the culture, expanding his legacy in the process. However, he turns the page on his next chapter in 2022 with “Sweet Yamz” and a whole lot more to come. You'll always know it's Fetty Wap the moment you hear him! There's nobody like him.