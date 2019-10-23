Festival Place Announces Musicians and Performances

Canadian pop staples, musicians from around the world, and performances to get you in the holiday spirit, November at Festival Place features 15 performances and 7 genres in the Presenter Series. November's Celtic and World Series features The East Pointers, Ashley MacIsaac, Lemon Bucket Orkestra, Kim Churchill and Alex Cuba.

The East Pointers (November 7) have connected with audiences right across the globe, making new, original roots music the hippest, most vibrant thing going. As a follow-up to their 2015 internationally acclaimed, JUNO Award-winning debut Secret Victory, their sophomore album What We Leave Behind shares stories previously unheard but framed by a familiar context. With a captivating balance between their traditional-sounding instrumental tunes, and catchy radio-ready songs, The East Pointers reach out with open arms to a wide range of listeners, inviting them to discover a new love of folk music.



One of the most celebrated Canadian roots musicians of all time, Ashley MacIsaac (November 22) has garnered International acclaim by playing fiddle in a hard-nosed, traditional Cape-Breton style, while adding his own spin, mixing genres and updating Celtic music to appeal to a broader spectrum of fans. Throughout his career he's received countless awards and nominations including three JUNO awards and a honourary Doctorate from Cape Breton University.

The East Pointers | November 7 | Celtic WORLD Lemon Bucket Orkestra (November 8) is Toronto's original guerrilla-folk party-punk massive. The multi-award-winning ensemble has been heralded as a ground-breaking, genre-bending phenomenon by media and fans alike, and over the past 8 years have performed all over the world from WOMAD in New Zealand and Pohoda in Slovakia, to Festival D'Eté in Québec City, and Luminato in Toronto. "Gorgeously sung and passionately played" - The Guardian

Kim Churchill's (November 12) style is explosive, with intricate fingerpicking, percussive beats, powerful harmonica melodies and a soulful voice. His songwriting reflects his coastal lifestyle - growing up on the East Coast of Australia, with the surf at his front door - and his nomadic life on the road. His ambitious new venture, a global multi-EP project, features songs that tap into the people and environments of some of his favourite parts of the world - Germany, Canada, the UK and (naturally) his own land down under.

Alex Cuba (November 16) is a singer-songwriter who is not tied to tradition; Alex has a vast musical vision. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs, relinquish a conventional stereotype that exemplifies much of the Latin music landscape. He has multiple JUNO and LATIN GRAMMY wins as well as 3 GRAMMY nominations. "Wicked guitar, undeniably soulful vocals. His package is simplicity and he wears it well" - PopMatters. Celebrate the season with an adventurous musical trip around the world! Three-time JUNO award nominees Sultans of String (November 30) deliver an exuberant performance featuring band originals, world-music inspired classics and seasonal favourites. From fiery fiddle tunes to a Caribbean sleigh ride, this surprising and delightful holiday fiesta heats up when they bring their Signature Sound to well known gems such as "Jesu", a djembe-driven "Little Drummer Boy", a Gypsy-jazz inspired "Django Christmas" and a Rumba Flamenca-fuelled "Jingle Bells".



All performances begin at 7:30 pm. Ticket prices vary per show and are available through festivalplace.ab.ca, or by calling the Festival Place Box Office (780.449.3378).



Festival Place continues to be Alberta's #1 Presenter of Professional Artists. The 2018/2019 season showcased an eclectic mix of over 80 incredibly talented performers. The upcoming 2019/2020 season carries on the same ambitious standard of entertainment, with over 80 performances already scheduled between September 2019 and April 2020, with new shows added throughout the year.



For more information, visit festivalplace.ab.ca.





