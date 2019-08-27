Felix Jaehn to Tour the U.S.

Following the massively successful release of his comeback summer hit, "Love On Myself", Felix Jaehn has announced a string of tour dates across the United States. The announcement is arriving alongside an invigorating remix of the record by rising German producer, Keanu Silva. "Love On Myself (Keanu Silva Remix) is out now via Universal Music.



Keanu Silva transforms the pop hit into a dance music lover's paradise by upping the tempo and injecting his signature energetic groove. Adding a variety of electronic synths to the laidback tune, Keanu takes listeners on an enthralling roller coaster of heart raising drops. The result is a club and festival ready anthem that will surely double as Felix Jaehn's "secret weapon" in his upcoming club sets and performances.



The original mix sees Felix Jaehn and Calum Scott explore themes of self-love and introspection. On the inspiration behind the track, Felix stated, "I was looking for happiness in all the wrong places until I finally figured out that I will always carry myself with me. So I looked inside to understand who I am and what I really need."



Alongside the single release, Felix Jaehn has also announced a series of August and September shows around the United States:

AUG 23: Breakaway Festival, Ohio

AUG 24: Ravine, Atlanta

AUG 25: Marquee, Las Vegas

AUG 31: Temple, Denver

SEP 05: The Grand, Boston

SEP 06: Prysm, Chicago

SEP 08: Clé, Houston





