Felicity Debuts New Single & Music Video 'Lonely Nights'

Orlando-based rock band FELICITY has teamed up with New Noise Magazine to exclusively premiere the music video for their new single "Lonely Nights." Fans can watch it now, here: https://bit.ly/3fKPpHi. "Lonely Nights" is the latest from the band's forthcoming debut full-length album.

Dear Universe is set to be released on July 16th via Adventure Cat Records and can be pre-saved here: https://ps.onerpm.com/dearuniverse. For more information on Felicity, please visit: www.wearefelicity.com.

"Most people would probably hear this and think it's about a bad breakup or something, but you couldn't be anymore... right," the band shares. "In a deeper sense, 'Lonely Nights' is really about the separation between you and friends or a relationship because of selfish actions and arrogance, and eventually realizing it wasn't them who caused the drift, but rather the actions we ourselves willingly chose to make."

They continue: "We didn't want to have the typical "boy loses girl, boy tries to win girl back" type of storyline for this video, so we thought of using the band relationship as the focal point of the story. We just wanted the story to feel as personal for all 5 of us as it could be."

From their earliest days, FELICITY have seen success up close.

Just months after forming in 2013, the Orlando-based alt-rock newcomers were invited to perform at their hometown's stop on the 2014 Vans Warped Tour - their fourth show ever. Shortly thereafter, a slot at The Big Orlando Festival alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer, as well as songs placed everywhere from Fox Sports to MTV's The Challenge, cemented that they were onto something big.

FELICITY began, like many acts in the internet age, as a Craigslist connection, with Fagiolino and guitarist Andrew Rapier bonding over their love of post-hardcore firestarters Finch. For years, Fagiolino had been a staple in the Orlando cover band scene, paying tribute to acts from the '90s and early 2000s, but deep down the singer had a strong pull for something more.

Together with his bandmates (Rapier, guitarist Cory Nicholas, bassist Michael Alosa, and drummer Tyler Dennett), FELICITY are well on their way to carving out their own world. Their deliriously dextrous sound spans genres - often in the same song - as the group shapeshift from hard-charged, detuned metal to ebullient pop-punk. On their debut full-length, Dear Universe, FELICITY take those skills and sharpen them even more, kicking down the guardrails to expand their sound further than many bands in their scene are willing to venture.

Recorded over a 30-day span with genre super-producer Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Neck Deep, Wage War), the Adventure Cat Records-released album follows a trio of EPs - 2019's Old Habits, 2016's Brace Yourself!, and 2015's Felicity - and finds the band fearlessly experimenting with new sounds and structures that divert from their past to chart their future.

"We approached this record as songwriters for the first time," Nicholas explains. "We want to be a band that can fit in everywhere and make a variety of different songs that can resonate with all kinds of people."

The result is a group who sound as confident unleashing caustic, swerving breakdowns as they do baring their unabashed pop tendencies and unfolding more ethereal soundscapes.

Blocking out the noise has gotten FELICITY this far, from headlining their hometown House of Blues and appearing at South Florida's Fort Rock Festival to setting sail on the Warped Rewind At Sea cruise alongside legends like Good Charlotte and The Starting Line. Along the way, fans around the world have flocked to their earn-it-yourself authenticity and captivating sound - relationships the band are excited to build through a variety of channels.

While the ongoing pandemic has prevented these road dogs from crisscrossing the country like normal, they're using their time in lockdown to find new ways to reach their audience. From a newly created TikTok account with more than 21,000 followers to dabbling in Twitch streaming, FELICITY are connecting with listeners in all the ways 2020 demands.

Adds Rapier: "We'll be all the more grateful once we're able to do this again. We've learned we never want to take what we do for granted."ï»¿

Bringing together expertise in management, writing, publishing, production, marketing, publicity and one darn cute kitty, Adventure Cat Records is set to make a splash in the independent record label scene. With the goal of creating a launching pad for artists to learn, grow and advance to the next steps of their careers within the music industry, Adventure Cat is a one of a kind label that is truly invested in not only today's goals for their artists, but the rest of their future careers.