Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'

Fedde Le Grand unveils “Elektro,” a kinetic masterpiece blending electrifying synths, domineering basslines, and a tantalizing vocal drizzle that layers on the intrigue. Featuring an exhilarating topline that injects new life into the production, the track pulsates with vibrating energy.

"Elektro" is out now and available to stream across all platforms via Spinnin' Records.

A nod to classic European electro house, the drop showcases Fedde’s signature production style, stirring both nostalgia and excitement. Amplified by a euphoric four-on-the- floor rhythm and infectious hi-hats, “Elektro” stands as a dancefloor dynamo, primed to electrify both clubs and warehouses with its boundless verve.

Enjoying artistic freedom afforded by only an elite few, Fedde Le Grand is a masterful pioneer of electronica, considered by countless fans and artists as one of the single most defining figures in House music. Whether as DJ or producer, Fedde’s influence can be felt throughout the electronic landscape; his creative beats, grooves, melodies, and rhythms surround us all and have done so for many years.

He has been credited with countless awards and remixed the biggest artists around – from Coldplay, Madonna, will.i.am, Robbie Williams, Everything But The Girl, Fatboy Slim, Shakira, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson, and Faithless. Recent additions of The Chainsmokers and Loud Luxury have demonstrated his infinite ability to deliver fresh offerings and craft timeless creations.