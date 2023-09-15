Fear Of Water Releases 'Codependent Parasites' Ft. Elias Soriano

Fear of Water, led by Dave Perry, unleashes a sonic storm with 'Codependent Parasites' featuring Elias Soriano of Nonpoint, now available on major streaming platforms. The track redefines the boundaries of hard rock and melodic metal.

Born from personal turmoil, 'Codependent Parasites' delves into themes of betrayal and heartbreak. Perry, the creative force behind Fear of Water, reveals that the song is about his long-term partner's affair with a close friend during a 2022 tour.

The genre-blending nature of 'Codependent Parasites' is striking, seamlessly weaving together elements of hard rock, active rock, and melodic metal. It offers a dynamic emotional range, with high-energy, major key melodic choruses contrasting aggressive verses and moody electronic breakdowns. Elias Soriano of Nonpoint lends his exceptional vocals to the track, infusing it with raw intensity and depth. His collaboration with Perry creates a musical synergy that elevates the song to new heights.

Fear of Water crafts a rich and layered sound using a diverse array of instruments, including Chapman Guitars, Ibanez Bass, DW Drums, Zildjian Cymbals, and Neural DSP guitar plugins. The meticulous production overseen by renowned producer Kile Odell, known for his work with bands like Motionless in White and Nita Strauss, results in a sonically impeccable and emotionally resonant track.

This release is the start of exciting collaborations with industry veterans like Clint Lowery of Sevendust, Heidi Shepherd of Butcher Babies, Aaron Nordstrom of Gemini Syndrome, and Sahaj Ticotin of Ra. For fans of Breaking Benjamin, Shinedown, and Falling in Reverse, 'Codependent Parasites' offers a unique addition to the rock genre.

Cover art photo credit: Ryan Berrier Photo & Design