Fear Of Water Releases 'Codependent Parasites' Ft. Elias Soriano

Fear of Water delivers an electrifying emotional rollercoaster in latest hard rock gem.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'

Fear Of Water Releases 'Codependent Parasites' Ft. Elias Soriano

Fear of Water, led by Dave Perry, unleashes a sonic storm with 'Codependent Parasites' featuring Elias Soriano of Nonpoint, now available on major streaming platforms. The track redefines the boundaries of hard rock and melodic metal.

Born from personal turmoil, 'Codependent Parasites' delves into themes of betrayal and heartbreak. Perry, the creative force behind Fear of Water, reveals that the song is about his long-term partner's affair with a close friend during a 2022 tour.

The genre-blending nature of 'Codependent Parasites' is striking, seamlessly weaving together elements of hard rock, active rock, and melodic metal. It offers a dynamic emotional range, with high-energy, major key melodic choruses contrasting aggressive verses and moody electronic breakdowns. Elias Soriano of Nonpoint lends his exceptional vocals to the track, infusing it with raw intensity and depth. His collaboration with Perry creates a musical synergy that elevates the song to new heights.

STREAM ELIAS SORIANO NOW ON SPOTIFY

Fear of Water crafts a rich and layered sound using a diverse array of instruments, including Chapman Guitars, Ibanez Bass, DW Drums, Zildjian Cymbals, and Neural DSP guitar plugins. The meticulous production overseen by renowned producer Kile Odell, known for his work with bands like Motionless in White and Nita Strauss, results in a sonically impeccable and emotionally resonant track.

This release is the start of exciting collaborations with industry veterans like Clint Lowery of Sevendust, Heidi Shepherd of Butcher Babies, Aaron Nordstrom of Gemini Syndrome, and Sahaj Ticotin of Ra. For fans of Breaking Benjamin, Shinedown, and Falling in Reverse, 'Codependent Parasites' offers a unique addition to the rock genre.

FOLLOW FEAR OF WATER // DAVE PERRY ON SPOTIFY | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE

Cover art photo credit: Ryan Berrier Photo & Design



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Wise Music Group Renews Worldwide Publishing Deal with Carlos Cipa Photo
Wise Music Group Renews Worldwide Publishing Deal with Carlos Cipa

Renowned composer and pianist Carlos Cipa has signed a long-term publishing agreement with Music publishers Bosworth Music and WKDJ Augment Publishing & Strategy GmbH.

2
Ultra Naté Releases Epic ULTRA Deluxe LP Photo
Ultra Naté Releases Epic 'ULTRA' Deluxe LP

Ultra’s Deluxe edition includes noted collaborations with the likes of Osunlade, Quentin Harris, Henrik Schwarz, Slowz, Mood II Swing’s Lem Springsteen and Grammy winners Blue Lab Beats & Tracy Young ; ULTRA Deluxe also sports the recent #1 nu disco single, 'DANGEROUS (So Dare Me)” w/ Les Bisous ; last year’s “YOU’RE FREE” with duo Icona Pop.

3
Maren Morris Drops New EP The Bridge As She Leaves Country Music Photo
Maren Morris Drops New EP 'The Bridge' As She Leaves Country Music

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris returns with a two-track EP, The Bridge, which features two new tracks, “The Tree,” produced by Greg Kurstin and “Get the Hell Out of Here,” produced by Jack Antonoff. Watch the Jason Lester-directed videos now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates with The Chicks.

4
Neil Young Sets 50th Anniversary Release of Time Fades Away Photo
Neil Young Sets 50th Anniversary Release of 'Time Fades Away'

This definitive 9 song iteration of the album contains a bonus track of “The Last Trip To Tulsa,” which originally appeared on Archives Vol.2 Box set.  This version of the song appears on vinyl only for the first time ever. TIME FADES AWAY 50 will be available at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and music retailers everywhere.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO