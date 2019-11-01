Fea Pays Homage to Día de Muertos with Cathartic Middle-Class Anthem 'Ya Se'

Fea is a trailblazing trifecta of Chicana Punk, Riot Grrrl ethos and blistering musical prowess. Produced by LA punk legend Alice Bag, the San Antonio based band will release their sophomore album No Novelties, November 15 on Joan Jett's Blackheart Records. In honor of Día de Muertos, the band has released the rebellious "Ya Se" video today, injecting Spanish-sung gang vocals into a cathartic middle-class anthem. The band will kick off a Texas-wide tour with a special hometown release show in San Antonio at Bang Bang Bar on November 9.

"The title is spanish for "I know," says vocalist Letty Martinez "Most of our generation is living paycheck to paycheck. Getting caught up in that cycle where you spend the money you don't have on vices just to feel relief from the financial stress." Guitarist Sofi Lopez continues, "When you just work work work, you get into this groove that you can't escape. But it drives you mad in the end."

Fea brings together Girl In A Coma's Phanie Diaz and Jenn Alva with Letty Martinez and Sofi Lopez, to create an unstoppable creative ferocity. The new bi-lingual collection explores hot button topics, from sexism to the toxicity of social media. Fea seamlessly blends intricate arrangements, tongue-in-cheek sense of humor and feminist punk sensibility on No Novelties, a perfect combination for any dancefloor throwdown. Stay tuned for more news and opportunities to experience Fea's rib-rattling live show, coming soon!

Listen to "Ya Se" below.

Fea Tour Dates



11/9: San Antonio, TX @ Bang Bang Bar (Album release show)

11/14: Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge

11/15: San Antonio, TX @ Havana for Music En La Calle

12/11: El Paso, TX @ Neon Rose

12/13: Laredo, TX @ Dugout

12/14: Brownsville, TX @ The Kraken Lounge

12/15: Harlingen, TX @ Hop Shop

12/17: Corpus Christi, TX @ Boozers

12/18: Houston, TX @ The Pub

12/19: Dallas, TX @ Three Links Deep Ellum

12/20: Austin, TX @ Kick Butt Cafe

Photo Credit: Jaime Monzon





