Faye Webster Releases 'Live At Electric Lady' EP

Faye Webster releases Live at Electric Lady, a live EP distributed exclusively on Spotify.

The 7-song EP showcases Webster's signature blend of soulful R&B and country-folk, with the impeccable sonics of the studio elevating her pensive lyrics and the subtle but thrilling performances of her touring band.

The EP includes newly recorded live versions of "In A Good Way" and "Better Distractions," from her acclaimed 2021 album I Know I'm Funny haha, out now on Secretly Canadian. A highlight of the EP is the full circle moment where Webster covers Fleet Foxes' "If You Need To, Keep Time on Me," which was originally recorded at Electric Lady for Fleet Foxes' 2017 album Crack-Up.

Spotify and Electric Lady Studios announced the live Live at Electric Lady EP series earlier this summer. The series also includes Japanese Breakfast, Dominic Fike, Remi Wolf, Bleachers, and many more.

An expansion of their pre-existing partnership for Spotify Singles, this new series from the oldest operating recording facility in the Northeast and the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service features high-quality live audio recordings, distributed exclusively on Spotify. Participating artists are encouraged to play their own compositions as well as cover songs of artists connected to the studio's history.

Listen to the new EP here:

Tour Dates

10/15/21 - Oxbow RiverStage - Napa, CA ^

10/16/21 - San Jose Civic - San Jose, CA ^

10/17/21 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA ^ - SOLD OUT

10/18/21 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA ^ - SOLD OUT

10/20/21 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA ^

10/22/21 - Brooklyn Bowl LV - Las Vegas, NV ^

10/23/21 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA ^

10/25/21 - The Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles, CA ^

10/26/21 - The Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles, CA ^

02/01/22 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

02/03/22 - Trees - Dallas, TX

02/04/22 - The Parish - Austin, TX - SOLD OUT

02/05/22 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX - SOLD OUT

02/07/22 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

02/08/22 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA - SOLD OUT

02/09/22 - The Fonda - Los Angeles, CA

02/10/22 - The Fonda - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

02/11/22 - The New Parish - Oakland, CA - SOLD OUT

02/13/22 - Douglas Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

02/14/22 - Neumos - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

02/15/22 - The Biltmore - Vancouver, BC

02/19/22 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

02/21/22 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

02/22/22 - Metro - Chicago, IL

02/24/22 - Horseshoe - Toronto, ON - SOLD OUT

02/25/22 - Petit Campus - Montreal, QC

02/28/22 - Royale - Boston, MA

03/01/22 - Webster Hall - New York City, NY

03/03/22 - The Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

03/04/22 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

^ w/ Wilco