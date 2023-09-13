Fatboy Slim's 'You've Come a Long Way, Baby' 25th Anniversary Edition to Be Released in October

The reissue will be releasing on October 13.

Sep. 13, 2023

Fatboy Slim's 'You've Come a Long Way, Baby' 25th Anniversary Edition to Be Released in October

Fatboy Slim announces the forthcoming 25th-anniversary reissue of You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby, releasing on October 13 via Astralwerks. Pre-order available here. The album has been remastered at half speed at Abbey Road Studios for the best available audio quality possible.

2023 marks twenty-five years since the release of the album that spawned era-defining singles “Rockafeller Skank,” “Gangster Trippin,” “Praise You” and “Right Here Right Now.” You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby reached number one in the UK album charts, broke the US Billboard Top 40, created a global superstar and put a new wave of UK dance music on the global map.

First released in 1998, You've Come a Long Way, Baby became one of THE defining records of the ‘90s, irrespective of genre. Swinging from hip-hop, to reggae and jangle pop, with You've Come a Long Way, Baby Fatboy Slim broke stylistic ground and delivered a wildly original album, filled with imagination, huge hooks, and even bigger beats.

Bigger than being just a dance album, You've Come a Long Way, Baby was a genuine phenomenon, enjoying huge critical and commercial success; it contains 4 UK Top 10 singles, earning Fatboy Slim a BRIT Award for best producer and two further nominations (Male Solo Artist and British Single) along the way.

Embraced by the rock and pop press equally and provided a global breakthrough for both British dance music and the Big Beat sound. Singles “Rockafeller Skank,” “Gangster Trippin” and anthemic UK number one single “Praise You” (which scored 3 MTV VMA awards with its iconic Spike Jonze directed video) pushed dance music into the stratosphere, resonating with music fans and breaking electronic music to middle America.

Fast forward twenty-five years and Fatboy Slim remains one of the most ground-breaking and prolific of the original Superstar DJs.



