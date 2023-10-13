Fatboy Slim's 'You've Come a Long Way, Baby' 25th Anniversary Edition Released

The album has been remastered at half speed at Abbey Road Studios for the best available audio quality possible.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Fatboy Slim's 'You've Come a Long Way, Baby' 25th Anniversary Edition Released

Fatboy Slim releases the 25th-anniversary reissue of You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby, via Astralwerks. Available for purchase here. The album has been remastered at half speed at Abbey Road Studios for the best available audio quality possible.

2023 marks twenty-five years since the release of the album that spawned era-defining singles “Rockafeller Skank,” “Gangster Trippin,” “Praise You” and “Right Here Right Now.” You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby reached number one in the UK album charts, broke the US Billboard Top 40, created a global superstar and put a new wave of UK dance music on the global map.

First released in 1998, You've Come a Long Way, Baby became one of THE defining records of the ‘90s, irrespective of genre. Swinging from hip-hop, to reggae and jangle pop, with You've Come a Long Way, Baby Fatboy Slim broke stylistic ground and delivered a wildly original album, filled with imagination, huge hooks, and even bigger beats.

Bigger than being just a dance album, You've Come a Long Way, Baby was a genuine phenomenon, enjoying huge critical and commercial success; it contains 4 UK Top 10 singles, earning Fatboy Slim a BRIT Award for best producer and two further nominations (Male Solo Artist and British Single) along the way.

Embraced by the rock and pop press equally and provided a global breakthrough for both British dance music and the Big Beat sound. Singles “Rockafeller Skank,” “Gangster Trippin” and anthemic UK number one single “Praise You” (which scored 3 MTV VMA awards with its iconic Spike Jonze directed video) pushed dance music into the stratosphere, resonating with music fans and breaking electronic music to middle America.

Fast forward twenty-five years and Fatboy Slim remains one of the most ground-breaking and prolific of the original Superstar DJs. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Andris Nelsons & BSO Release Final Installment of Shotakovich Symphonies Photo
Andris Nelsons & BSO Release Final Installment of Shotakovich Symphonies

The recording, scheduled for release in physical and digital formats, traces with the Symphonies Nos. 2, 3, 12, and 13 a 35-year arc in the Russian composer's creative and personal evolution: from youthful idealism to mature disillusionment and resignation living and working under the Soviet regime.

2
Roots Artist Ross Flora Releases New EP As The Crow Flies Photo
Roots Artist Ross Flora Releases New EP 'As The Crow Flies'

Ross Flora, a seasoned vocalist, producer, and songwriter, releases his highly anticipated EP, As The Crow Flies.

3
Hungover Showcases Pop-Rock Vibes On New Single Reunion Photo
Hungover Showcases Pop-Rock Vibes On New Single 'Reunion'

Florida-natives Hungover showcase their pop-rock vibes on their latest single 'Reunion.' Celebrating best friendships and lifelong bonds, this dynamic track highlights their distinctive style of 'pop and roll' music.

4
Good Mood Records to Release Posthumous Collection RAIN by Vocalist and Songwriter Nora Yo Photo
Good Mood Records to Release Posthumous Collection RAIN by Vocalist and Songwriter Nora York

Good Mood Records is set to release 'RAIN,' a posthumous collection of songs by the late vocalist and songwriter Nora York. The album, produced by Emmy winner Jamie Lawrence, features a blend of contemporary jazz and pop music. Get ready for an innovative musical experience.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Billy Porter to Release 'Black Mona Lisa' Album Next MonthBilly Porter to Release 'Black Mona Lisa' Album Next Month
Whoopi Goldberg Teases SISTER ACT 3 After Meeting With the PopeWhoopi Goldberg Teases SISTER ACT 3 After Meeting With the Pope
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Stars to Appear on Food Network's THE KITCHEN This WeekendHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Stars to Appear on Food Network's THE KITCHEN This Weekend
Lauren Mia Releases Plant Medicine Inspired 'Ceremony' Ahead of 'Re:Birth' AlbumLauren Mia Releases Plant Medicine Inspired 'Ceremony' Ahead of 'Re:Birth' Album

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HERE LIES LOVE