Fatboy Slim's 'You've Come a Long Way, Baby' 25th Anniversary Edition Released

Fatboy Slim releases the 25th-anniversary reissue of You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby, via Astralwerks. Available for purchase here. The album has been remastered at half speed at Abbey Road Studios for the best available audio quality possible.

2023 marks twenty-five years since the release of the album that spawned era-defining singles “Rockafeller Skank,” “Gangster Trippin,” “Praise You” and “Right Here Right Now.” You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby reached number one in the UK album charts, broke the US Billboard Top 40, created a global superstar and put a new wave of UK dance music on the global map.

First released in 1998, You've Come a Long Way, Baby became one of THE defining records of the ‘90s, irrespective of genre. Swinging from hip-hop, to reggae and jangle pop, with You've Come a Long Way, Baby Fatboy Slim broke stylistic ground and delivered a wildly original album, filled with imagination, huge hooks, and even bigger beats.

Bigger than being just a dance album, You've Come a Long Way, Baby was a genuine phenomenon, enjoying huge critical and commercial success; it contains 4 UK Top 10 singles, earning Fatboy Slim a BRIT Award for best producer and two further nominations (Male Solo Artist and British Single) along the way.

Embraced by the rock and pop press equally and provided a global breakthrough for both British dance music and the Big Beat sound. Singles “Rockafeller Skank,” “Gangster Trippin” and anthemic UK number one single “Praise You” (which scored 3 MTV VMA awards with its iconic Spike Jonze directed video) pushed dance music into the stratosphere, resonating with music fans and breaking electronic music to middle America.

Fast forward twenty-five years and Fatboy Slim remains one of the most ground-breaking and prolific of the original Superstar DJs.