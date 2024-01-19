Fatboy Slim Announces 'Best Of Remixes EP' & Enlists Bruno Martini For Huge New 'Eat Sleep Rave Repeat' Remix

Bruno Martini's ‘Eat Sleep Rave Repeat' remix is the first from a new Fatboy Slim ‘Best Of Remixes' EP due later this year. 

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Dance music icon Fatboy Slim enlists platinum-selling Brazilian DJ/producer Bruno Martini for a blistering new remix of ‘Eat Sleep Rave Repeat', and announces forthcoming EP ‘The Best Of Remixes', due later this year.  ‘Eat Sleep Rave Repeat (Bruno Martini Remix)' arrives on the 19th Jan via Skint Records.

A titan of electronic music, with over a billion streams on Spotify and past collaborators including Timbaland and Katy Perry, producer, DJ, multi-instrumentalist and platinum artist Bruno Martini knows a thing or two about delivering a hit. Stepping up with the goods on the ‘Eat Sleep Rave Repeat', Martini leans in hard to the big room, deep rave, sensibilities of the original track with aplomb. Huge remix for a huge track.

Bruno Martini says : 

“I'm super excited to remix Fatboy Slim's legendary track 'Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat” - an anthem in its own right. My goal was to fit it so well with Brazil's love for music and parties, especially with the carnival just around the corner! Fatboy Slim and Brazil are a perfect match. We love him so much! Thank you, Norman, for the opportunity”.

It's an understatement to say Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim is an artist who barely needs introduction, from humble beginnings in The Housemartins to the multi-platinum, multi-award-winning, Glastonbury-headlining DJ, producer and household name we know today, he's ‘come a long way, baby' in his decades-spanning career.. With a discography full of releases that are unabashedly part of British dance music's glittering canon, ‘Eat Sleep Rave Repeat', featuring Beardyman, is up there with some of the most identifiable, and beloved of these. 

Bruno Martini's ‘Eat Sleep Rave Repeat' remix is the first from a new Fatboy Slim ‘Best Of Remixes' EP due later this year. 

Listen to the new remix here:



