Fat White Family Share New Song 'Today You Become Man'

Lauded UK punk group Fat White Family are thrilled to share the new transfixing song and video from their forthcoming opus, Forgiveness Is Yours, which is set for release on Friday, April 26 on Domino.

Entitled, “Today You Become Man,” the song is one of the most memorable tracks – detailing the story of lead singer Lias Saoudi's big brother Tamlan's circumcision at age 5 without anaesthetic in the mountains of Algeria. The video was shot by Tamlan on location in Maillot, the small town from which the Saoudi dynasty hail.

Forgiveness Is Yours is the most sophisticated, vital and flamboyant creation of the band's career. Like everything they've done it has pushed them to the limits not only of their creative talent, but of their health, their sanity, their very existence.