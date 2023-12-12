Fat White Family Return With 'Religion for One'

Four years after the release of their critically acclaimed 2019 album Serf's Up, lauded UK punk group Fat White Family have returned with their new song “Religion For One.” Alongside the track, the band has shared the hauntingly beautiful music video directed by Michael William Wes (The Dream Machine). Shot in Paris, the video is a portrait of corrupt ambition, aesthetic incest and the history of abstract expressionism.

About the song, frontman Lias Saoudi reflected, “Abject narcissism is our only real code of conduct anymore. Everything is thinly veiled self-interest. The post-modern post social media condition constitutes a complete death of outwardness. We are smothered by the infinite present. We have swapped art for the history of art. The game is up. The party's over…NO SURRENDER!”

Since the release of Serfs Up, the bands Domino debut, Fat White Family have supported Liam Gallagher at his biggest solo show at Knebworth, created the short film Moonbathing in February, played shows across the UK including the headlining slot at Mutations Festival, and frontman Lias Saoudi wrote a bestselling account of the band's tumultuous rise to mid-level fame, Fat White Family and the Miracle of Failure.