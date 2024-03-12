Family Piknik Announces Stacked Lineup For 2024 Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Since its inception in 2012, globally renowned annual music festival Family Piknik has flourished to claim its position as one of the world's leading festivals, as voted for in the DJ Mag Top 100 Festival Awards in 2022 and 2023. Returning to its idyllic seaside location in Frontignan, South of France, the open-air festival will have a stellar lineup for its two-day event on August 3 & 4, 2024.

Welcoming some of the planet's leading DJs and live acts from the house, techno and hardstyle circuits, Family Piknik attendees will be treated to mesmerising soundscapes from over sixty artists across the festival's three stages – the Main Stage, Nomad Stage, and the Hard Stage.

The Main Stage will feature mind-blowing sets all weekend long, from artists including Albanø B2B Mood Gorning, Amber Broos, Anfisa Letyago, Camelphat, Deer Jade, Dubfire B2B Ilario Alicante, Eelke Kleijn, Emanate, Fideles, Layton Giordani B2B Nicole Moudaber, LP Giobbi, Massano, Nicolas Moore B2B Nikko, Reinier Zonneveld (Live), Stella Bossi, Sven Väth, Tom Pooks & Sebass and Who Else.

Entering another dimension on the Nomad Stage, this immersive setup offers a more intimate atmosphere, while showcasing a versatile roster of acts. Also offering a mixture of DJ and live sets, festival goers will be treated to performances by Alan Dixon, Alex Escalofrio, Andhim, Arno, Argia, Berengere, Cabanne, Erol Alkan, Hostom (Live), Josh Wink, Magda B2B Morgan, Mathew Jonson (Live), Monark, Priku, Shimza, Stephan Jolk, Talal, Theus Mago and Thurman.

For those looking for something even more hard-hitting, the electrifying Hard Stage will present some of the most in-demand acts in this realm, including Balagan, Dr. Peacock, El Desperado, FLKN, Hackerz, Hysta, Jacidorex, Le Bard, Le Bask, Nikita, Powercore & MC Hardervoice, Rooler, Sköne, Sonico, Teksa, Unicorn on K and Vortek's.

Following the success of last year's opening event, the festival is set to host a free opening party on Friday, August 2, 2024. Kicking off at 5pm, the party will continue into the early morning with sets by Abstraal, Janoz, Krispr B2B Poem, Lucye B2B Kiko, Nihil Young, Propellar (Live) and Tom Pooks B2B Siavash.

With their core values at the root of every event they host, Family Piknik is dedicated to bringing people of all generations and backgrounds together through their shared love of music, with a strong sense of community and focus on ecological factors. Adorned in colourful decorations and circus-inspired performers, Family Piknik offers a wide range of activities for all ages, including play areas, face painting, art workshops and interactive performances. A truly multidimensional festival, it attracts over 30k attendees every year with its unique and heartfelt approach.

For the second year running, the Family Camp on-site camping will be returning, with a range of different packages and options for every budget. With the Mediterranean sea just a stone's throw away, this blissful oasis offers the best of both worlds and enhances the holiday feel of the festival.

Speaking about the 2024 edition, Family Piknik director and founder Tom Pooks mentioned,

"We are very excited to be back in Frontignan for the third year in a row. We now perfectly know this open-air venue and we have worked hard to get the best out of it, as we're going to add one more stage and double our camping zone next to the festival area. With more than 50 international artists involved, this 2024 edition will resonate even louder as we will be one of the rare summer music festivals to take place during the Olympic games."