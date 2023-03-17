Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Family Band Kopper And Kash Release New Single 'Bars And Churches'

Their release "Bars and Churches" compares two of the most unlikely things by pointing out how inviting both of them can be.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Family Band Kopper And Kash Release New Single 'Bars And Churches'

Country trio Kopper and Kash released their new single, "Bars and Churches." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms. You can click here to listen.

Their release "Bars and Churches" compares two of the most unlikely things by pointing out how inviting both of them can be. The song sounds somber but holds a more profound, positive message about sticking things out. The lyrics discuss a comparison between a bar and a church and the sense of community found in both. As described by the song, a church is always open to people looking for guidance, and a bar is no different. While many assume these places are complete opposites, this song explains that the community within them makes them so similar.

"Everyone is looking for love and acceptance, but we don't always find it in the same places. Whether it is in a bar or a church, we all hurt no matter where we might be." - Jeff Pennycoff of Kopper and Kash

The soft strumming of the guitar as the lyrics describe a search for an answer, whether about something small or life's biggest questions. Lyrics like "Pouring out your heart to the ear of a perfect stranger, hoping that they'll listen/That they'll care, that they give a damn/But they just want the same thing too/They came here just like you," show how similar these places can be. At the end of the day, people are all searching for the same thing: companionship.

Connect with Kopper and Kash here: https://kopperandkash.com/



Hozier Returns With New EP Eat Your Young Photo
Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'
The three-song EP marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier’s forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album’s exploration.
Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single With Me Photo
Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'
BIJOU’s esteemed imprint Do Not Duplicate Records, is thrilled to welcome back dance music’s newest enigma Zodiac with his latest single ‘With Me’. The latest from the mysterious and talented DJ and producer is a mesmerizing collaboration with captivating vocalist Vannah Pereda, and is poised to take the dance music world by storm.
Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single Come After Me Photo
Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'
East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda returns with the raw and unfiltered new single “Come After Me.” The rising MC’s first solo release of 2023 finds him in a typically defiant mood as he lays down the gauntlet for haters. That project followed Dooda’s other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.
The Flaming Lips’ Fight Test & Ego Tripping Released on Vinyl Photo
The Flaming Lips’ 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping' Released on Vinyl
“Fight Test” originally landed in June 2003 as the third single and opening track from the seminal 2002 Gold-certified opus Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Upon arrival, it cracked the Billboard Top 100 and rose to #28 on the UK singles chart. The Fight Test EP adorned the 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition.

More Hot Stories For You


Malina Moye's Fourth Album DIRTY Out NowMalina Moye's Fourth Album DIRTY Out Now
March 17, 2023

Guitar sensation Malina Moye has released her fourth album 'Dirty' via her label WCE Records.
Classical Saxophonist Joseph Lulloff And Pianist Yu-Lien The Convey 'New Stories' On Album Arriving March 17Classical Saxophonist Joseph Lulloff And Pianist Yu-Lien The Convey 'New Stories' On Album Arriving March 17
March 15, 2023

Classical saxophonist Joseph Lulloff, a critically acclaimed concert artist and award-winning educator, and pianist Yu-Lien The, his frequent recital collaborator, offer world premiere recordings of works by four prominent, living American composers on New Stories, available March 17, 2023 (Blue Griffin Recording BGR 607).
Oasis: Into The Wild Unveils New Venue And First Acts For 2023Oasis: Into The Wild Unveils New Venue And First Acts For 2023
March 15, 2023

Oasis: Into the Wild has unveiled the first wave of acts for 2023 and announces a brand new location for the festival's second edition.
Folk-Jazz-Pop Musician, Loryn Taggart, Releases First Solo Release Since 2020Folk-Jazz-Pop Musician, Loryn Taggart, Releases First Solo Release Since 2020
March 14, 2023

Montreal-based folk-jazz-pop musician, Loryn Taggart, celebrates her birthday and first solo release since 2020 with brand-new single The Reunion.
Chart-Topping Chicago-Based Musician Sarantos Releases New Single 'Another Surgery'Chart-Topping Chicago-Based Musician Sarantos Releases New Single 'Another Surgery'
March 13, 2023

Sarantos is a genre-fluid singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with an ever-expanding catalog of releases. Hailing from Chicago, he has created both national and international chart-topping singles, while placing his songs on hit daytime TV shows like 'Days of Our Lives.' With more than 200K Spotify streams of his latest album, 'A Spoonful of Greece,' and another 35K on his past three singles, the award-winning artist continues his monthly release schedule with 'Another Surgery.'
share