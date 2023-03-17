Family Band Kopper And Kash Release New Single 'Bars And Churches'

Country trio Kopper and Kash released their new single, "Bars and Churches." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms. You can click here to listen.

Their release "Bars and Churches" compares two of the most unlikely things by pointing out how inviting both of them can be. The song sounds somber but holds a more profound, positive message about sticking things out. The lyrics discuss a comparison between a bar and a church and the sense of community found in both. As described by the song, a church is always open to people looking for guidance, and a bar is no different. While many assume these places are complete opposites, this song explains that the community within them makes them so similar.

"Everyone is looking for love and acceptance, but we don't always find it in the same places. Whether it is in a bar or a church, we all hurt no matter where we might be." - Jeff Pennycoff of Kopper and Kash

The soft strumming of the guitar as the lyrics describe a search for an answer, whether about something small or life's biggest questions. Lyrics like "Pouring out your heart to the ear of a perfect stranger, hoping that they'll listen/That they'll care, that they give a damn/But they just want the same thing too/They came here just like you," show how similar these places can be. At the end of the day, people are all searching for the same thing: companionship.

Connect with Kopper and Kash here: https://kopperandkash.com/