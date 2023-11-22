Famed Country Music Artist Bigg Vinny, Formerly of Toby Keith's Trailer Choir, Releases New Single 'Battleground'

As a secondgeneration in Nashville's music scene Hickerson was raised up looking up to hisfather's legacy of music.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Famed Country Music Artist Bigg Vinny, Formerly of Toby Keith's Trailer Choir, Releases New Single 'Battleground'

Middle Tennessee's Native Vencent Hickerson's, aka Bigg Vinny, rootsrun deep in the Music City. 

As a secondgeneration in Nashville's music scene Hickerson was raised up looking up to hisfather's legacy of music. Hickerson's heritage runs strong in his genes as hehas followed the footsteps of his father, his mentor being a   phenomenal guitar player, who graced the stageas a touring musician for legends such as Loretta Lynn, Steve Miller Band, AlanJackson, David Allen Coe and many more.

With that inspiration, Hickerson tookit to heart and set his sights on Nashville that set the stage for his careerahead.   After playing every stagepossible in Nashville, the singer-songwriter garnered himself a publishing dealand the next stage would change his life - to be signed to a major recordcompany.   

Hickerson became one half ofthe band The Trailer Choir which later became signed to Toby Keith's recordlabel and was quickly nicknamed “Bigg Vinny” because he weighed in atastounding 426 lbs.  The nickname stuckbut not his trademark weight!

After a near death experience due to his obese weight, the country singerwas chosen as a contestant on Season 12 of “ NBC's The Biggest Loser.”  The once obese man from MiddleTennessee shed the fat to become the svelte 242 lbs.  Bigg Vinny playing every role since in beinga manager, distributing music, touring, acting, has decided to come back withthe heart tune called “BATTLEGROUND.”

“BATTLEGROUNDis a song that takes me straight back to sweating it out at two-a-days trainingfor football. You had to truly love something so much that you would be willingto go out there on the BATTLEGROUND and leave everything BLOOD, SWEAT andTEARS!!! It's now the way I approach my life on a daily basis!!! When we wrotethis song, we all came from different backgrounds, but we all identified withthe sentiments of this song!!! No matter if your Battleground is a sport, themusic industry, the daily grind of your job, or the proud honor of fighting forour country it's all about the hard work, dedication and pride you put intoit!!!” exclaims the country crooner! Bigg Vinny is joined by Jared Blake, from Season 1 of the Voice and teamBlake Sheldon, and Jared Weeks of rock band Saving Abel (founder and leadsinger.)

“BATTLEGROUND” releases today and he will continue totour supporting the single and more upcoming music. V13.net heralds “Bigg Vinny Rises:‘Battleground' Single Premieres, Uniting Country Resilience and Rock Tenacity…”



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Pop Star Luke Harrison Tops iTunes Charts In Three Countries Photo
Pop Star Luke Harrison Tops iTunes Charts In Three Countries

Pop star Luke Harrison's new single 'Make Me Better' has reached the top of the iTunes charts in three countries, showcasing his global success.

2
We Want The Funk Festival With Jeffrey Osborne & More Photo
We Want The Funk Festival With Jeffrey Osborne & More

Get ready for the We Want the Funk Festival featuring Jeffrey Osborne, The Average White Band, and Loose Ends. Join us on December 8-9 at The AWAACC for a night of funk music you won't want to miss.

3
Suwannee Spring Reunion Lineup Sets Sam Bush & More Photo
Suwannee Spring Reunion Lineup Sets Sam Bush & More

The 2024 Suwannee Spring Reunion features music on multiple stages and includes Sam Bush, Railroad Earth, Steep Canyon Rangers, Peter Rowan Walls of Time Band, Donna the Buffalo, Keller Williams' PettyGrass ft. The HillBenders, Bettye LaVette, The Steel Wheels, Town Mountain, Seth Walker, Jon Stickley Trio, Fireside Collective, and more.

4
Grammy Nominated Artist Single About Climate Change Photo
Grammy Nominated Artist Single About Climate Change

Listen to the new single and music video 'Birches' from Grammy nominated artist Seth Glier. The song features Windbourne and is a stunning vocal folk piece about how climate change has led to birch trees and other trees migrating more north and the perils of a warming environment.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE BOOK OF MORMON