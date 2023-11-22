Famed Country Music Artist Bigg Vinny, Formerly of Toby Keith's Trailer Choir, Releases New Single 'Battleground'

Middle Tennessee's Native Vencent Hickerson's, aka Bigg Vinny, rootsrun deep in the Music City.

As a secondgeneration in Nashville's music scene Hickerson was raised up looking up to hisfather's legacy of music. Hickerson's heritage runs strong in his genes as hehas followed the footsteps of his father, his mentor being a phenomenal guitar player, who graced the stageas a touring musician for legends such as Loretta Lynn, Steve Miller Band, AlanJackson, David Allen Coe and many more.

With that inspiration, Hickerson tookit to heart and set his sights on Nashville that set the stage for his careerahead. After playing every stagepossible in Nashville, the singer-songwriter garnered himself a publishing dealand the next stage would change his life - to be signed to a major recordcompany.

Hickerson became one half ofthe band The Trailer Choir which later became signed to Toby Keith's recordlabel and was quickly nicknamed “Bigg Vinny” because he weighed in atastounding 426 lbs. The nickname stuckbut not his trademark weight!

After a near death experience due to his obese weight, the country singerwas chosen as a contestant on Season 12 of “ NBC's The Biggest Loser.” The once obese man from MiddleTennessee shed the fat to become the svelte 242 lbs. Bigg Vinny playing every role since in beinga manager, distributing music, touring, acting, has decided to come back withthe heart tune called “BATTLEGROUND.”

“BATTLEGROUNDis a song that takes me straight back to sweating it out at two-a-days trainingfor football. You had to truly love something so much that you would be willingto go out there on the BATTLEGROUND and leave everything BLOOD, SWEAT andTEARS!!! It's now the way I approach my life on a daily basis!!! When we wrotethis song, we all came from different backgrounds, but we all identified withthe sentiments of this song!!! No matter if your Battleground is a sport, themusic industry, the daily grind of your job, or the proud honor of fighting forour country it's all about the hard work, dedication and pride you put intoit!!!” exclaims the country crooner! Bigg Vinny is joined by Jared Blake, from Season 1 of the Voice and teamBlake Sheldon, and Jared Weeks of rock band Saving Abel (founder and leadsinger.)

“BATTLEGROUND” releases today and he will continue totour supporting the single and more upcoming music. V13.net heralds “Bigg Vinny Rises:‘Battleground' Single Premieres, Uniting Country Resilience and Rock Tenacity…”