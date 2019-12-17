Falling In Reverse Announce 'The Drug in Me Is Gold' Tour

To celebrate the gold certification of their debut album The Drug in Me Is You, FALLING IN REVERSE have announced "The Drug in Me Is Gold" tour. The trek kicks off February 8 in San Antonio, Texas and runs through March 3 in Sacramento, California. Escape the Fate and The Word Alive will serve as support. All dates are below. Tickets are available here.

"I'm very honored and thankful to the fans for this milestone," says singer Ronnie Radke.

The Drug in Me Is You arrived on July 26, 2011 via Epitaph Records. The record is considered a classic of both the genre and the era, and has spawned several hits, such as the title track, "Sink or Swim," and "I'm Not a Vampire."



Falling In Reverse will be performing The Drug in Me Is You in full, along with some other fan favorites, on this tour.

The band will also release a limited run, gold vinyl edition of the album on January 17. It is currently available for pre-order here

Earlier this fall, Falling In Reverse dropped the cinematic video for the new song "Popular Monster," which has tallied over 5 million views in less than a month.The band previously dropped the song "DRUGS," which features Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor. It marked the third track in a successful trilogy of standalone songs and also included "Losing My Life" and "Losing My Mind." The trifecta of videos has accumulated nearly 43 million combined views to date.

FALLING IN REVERSE ON TOUR:

Falling In Reverse's most recent full-length album, 2017's Coming Home, is available via Epitaph Records.



"THE DRUG IN ME IS GOLD" TOUR

WITH ESCAPE THE FATE + THE WORD ALIVE

2/8 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

2/10 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

2/11 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

2/12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

2/14 - Richmond, VA - The National

2/15 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

2/16 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

2/18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

2/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

2/21 - Louisville, KY - The Mercury Ballroom

2/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

2/23 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

2/24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

2/25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

2/28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

2/29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

3/1 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

3/3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades





Related Articles View More Music Stories