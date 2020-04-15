Today, punk rock supergroup Fake Names share "First Everlasting," from the band's forthcoming album. The band - which includes Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Dag Nasty, Bad Religion), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace, One Last Wish), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, International Noise Conspiracy, INVSN), and Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) - will release their self-titled debut record on May 8 via Epitaph.



"It's a more existential song, about taking a look at yourself and accepting the role you've played in your own life," he Lyxzén about the track. "It's about growing up and moving forward, and learning from past mistakes and failures."

Listen below!

In early 2016, Brian Baker and Michael Hampton met up at Hampton's Brooklyn home to play some guitars and see "if anything shakes out". Friends since first grade, the two guitarists ended up writing four songs that day, and closed out the session deciding to continue the collaboration and get a band together to play the songs live as soon as possible.



Baker and Hampton recruited Johnny Temple (another elementary school alumni) to play bass. Later that year while Baker and Temple were performing at Chicago's Riot Fest, they ran into Refused frontman Dennis Lyxzén (also on the bill) and spontaneously asked if he'd be interested in joining their new band. To their amazement, he said yes. The band gelled, and they started to record music that winter.



Co-produced by Hampton and Geoff Sanoff (A Perfect Circle, Jawbox), Fake Names' self-titled debut gives a nod to early UK Punk and Power Pop as well as the seminal groups from which the members emerged, yet remains modern and pertinent, with infectious melodies and vocal harmonies complementing Lyxzén's heartfelt vocals and thought-provoking lyrics.



FAKE NAMES TRACK LISTING

1. All For Sale

2. Driver

3. Being Them

4. Brick

5. Darkest Days

6. Heavy Feather

7. First Everlasting

8. This Is Nothing

9. Weight

10. Lost Cause





