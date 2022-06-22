Faiza Releases New Nate Smith-Produced Single 'Questions'

Toronto songstress Faiza releases her latest single 'Questions' produced by Toronto's Nate Smith (Tobi). Following Faiza's latest release 'Benchmark', she speaks from the heart about the dynamics of love in this smooth and sultry record. The dreamy soundscape and heavy bass play the perfect backdrop for Faiza to express openly about her experience.

Faiza is the musical alias of Fatuma Nuri, an emerging talent in Toronto's R&B landscape. Since releasing her debut single Body Babe in 2016, she has garnered the support of various press outlets such as The Fader, Vice, Globe and Mail, as well as sync placements in tv shows such as Diggstown.

In 2018 Faiza appeared as a contestant on CTV's 'The Launch', continuing to grow her acclaim while honing her unique songwriting voice and highly trained vocal technique. Since the beginning of 2020, she has further cemented her place as an artist to watch in the urban music space with three standout features on Junia T's Polaris Shortlisted album Studio Monk.

Listen to the new single here: