FUR Release New Single 'The Fine Line Of A Quiet Life'

Brighton, UK band FUR have today shared their new single "The Fine Line of Quiet Life" and announced their signing to Norway's 777 Music. FLOOD Magazine posted the single this morning and wrote, "The band has revealed a new single called "The Fine Line of a Quiet Life," a power-pop anthem with a sunshine demeanor going hand-in-hand with its optimistic lyrical content. The anthem sounds like nearly every corner of the early '00s garage rock revival, from The Strokes' quick-and-steady guitar strumming to the vocals' lineage of Brit-pop NME cover stars from the era. The only thing really missing from the formula is the too-cool apathy that shaded most of those bands' lyrics."

FUR spoke on the track and said "The Fine Line of a Quiet Life is a documentation of mixed messages you give yourself and take from others about where you feel you should be in your life, and where you're at. It's about self reflection and understanding. It's about detaching yourself from situations you've already been in and know the outcome of. Much like growing up, you learn not to do certain things and slowly but surely you learn that there's a 'fine line' of what lifestyle becomes acceptable the older you get and also what you can hack as an adult (that maybe doesn't feel too much like one). The feeling of regret and 'how could I be so blind' that everyone has felt in relationships that really only comes out once it's done is something that also goes hand in hand with a mutual respect for a collapsed relationship, and that there's no undoing of things you've done and it's best to just move on and suck it up."

Previous years have seen FUR playing sold out shows across Asia and a headline show at London's The Scala. NME has raved that they are "going mad for" FUR. DIY wrote "Many young bands of recent years have tried to hark back to the golden dawn of pop songwriting, when mop-tops were de rigeur and jangling coos about luurrrve were the order of the day, but few have managed to do it quite as convincingly as Brighton quartet FUR. Pure twinkle-eyed joy."

The band, which consists of Murray, Josh, Tav and Flynn, will announce a debut album soon as well as both U.S. and UK tour dates. Watch this space for more news.

Photo Credit: Julia Nala