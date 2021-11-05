FUR Release Debut Album 'When You Walk Away'

UK rockers FUR have released their debut album When You Walk Away today via Norwegian tastemaker label 777 Music.

When You Walk Away marks the band's most fully realized effort to date. FUR, who described their last EP Facing Home Mixtape (2020) as a "harmonious meeting of unintentional things," created a deeply personal yet deliberate and cohesive album that is both contemporary and a homage to traditional rock and roll, a genre the group has continuously gravitated toward.

The Brighton rockers will make their way to US shores for a North American tour that will kick off in San Francisco on March 12, 2022 and take them to LA, NYC, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago and more. A full rundown of dates can be found below. Tickets can be found here.

Signing to Norway's 777 Music in the Autumn of 2020, meant that FUR were able to secure their debut album on the tail end of the year; a spout of luck and gift of time, which enabled the group to sit-back and relish the respective freedom of recording with neither time constraints, nor pressure, to be anything but "a band at our own pace again".

Learning to navigate the seemingly impossible task of banding together in a global lockdown would at first trip appear stalemate, yet three studios down and isolated rehearsals in their respective homes, resulted in something beautifully responsive in the form of the Facing Home Mixtape; a self-recorded "creative bleed" which attempted to combat "the lack of shows and lack of rehearsal rubbish," by utilizing energy that had been stored up, but not quite made the album cut.

One of the greatest insights in life is the familiarity found in time. That ever-existing stamp in which art can simultaneously exist pre, present and post pandemic, resulted in an observatory hyper-awareness and desire to soak up life's endurances, which has frequented FUR's thoughts often. If the mixtape was a self-described "harmonious meeting of unintentional things" and wistful nostalgia, then it's intrinsically adept that FUR's subsequent debut album, is to be titled When You Walk Away.

Recorded at Echo Zoo Studios (Michael Kiwanuka, The Magic Numbers...), FUR employed the skills of Theo Verney on production and engineer Kristoff Skirl, both of whom were key collaborators in FUR's earlier work. As children, J.M Barrie taught us never to say goodbye, "because goodbye means going away and going away means forgetting"- and yet in homage to the murky waters post your early twenties, 'When You Walk Away' is evidently less an epic down memory lane- chasing the second star to the right and straight on 'til eternity, and rather, a conscious move from a band who embrace collaborative development and the art of turning back, to aid the next big step forward.

It goes without saying that bubbling in a studio for thirty days would be enough to shield FUR (if but temporarily) from the abnormality of the world outside. Manifesting a sense of overstimulated awareness, like that first blink of light after a lunchtime cinema trip, resulted in an environment of "right here right now" recording, in which it became integral from the get-go, to release an album of "entirely new material" as opposed to an accumulated "mix-and-match", of previously released tracks.

Whether it's playing a Gibson SG, enlisting the skills of Mike Rowe (Mick Jagger's key's player amongst other accolades), or falling down the White Rabbit hole of The Velvet Underground via The Strokes in a flurry of influential digestion, FUR, are unquestionably a contemporary act, writing contemporary songs, for tomorrow's music explorers; an infinite balancing act between present relevancy, and the traditional rock n roll of which they themselves, look up to.

2020 saw FUR create an interactive fan WhatsApp group and a Tik-Tok account- all as a "duty to provide entertainment or escape" to their ever-growing, and fiercely loyal audience. But what's next? Their 'Spring 2020' tour, which'll see FUR play the likes of Manchester's 'The Deaf Institute' and 'Oslo' in London, was pensively rescheduled to November 2021, and a coveted support slot with Boy Pablo in September, will, if all goes to plan, further cement FUR's statuses as purveyors of beautifully crafted showmanship.

Growing up may well be an awfully big adventure. FUR, despite their 'Existential Crisis in G Major', timelessly suggest that if the mystique of self-awareness is the key to critical acclaim, then transcending silver linings and effervescent learning curves are enough to turn a debut album from something deeply personal, to an intimately unified body of work.

Acknowledging the parallels between the historical significance of today's climate, and the long-foretold pertinence of FUR's biggest career step to date, do the group believe in fate? "There's something looking over us- a natural development of patience and how we perceive things." - a trademark consciousness which makes FUR the influential sweetheart's, they've truly grown to become.

Listen to the new release here:

Tour Dates

03.12.22 - Brick & Mortar - San Francisco, CA

03.13.22 - Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA

03.14.22 - Casbah - San Diego, CA

03.21.22 - Songbyrd - Washington, DC

03.22.22 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA

03.24.22 - Elsewhere Zone One - New York, NY

03.29.22 - Drake - Toronto, ON

03.30.22 - Sleeping Village - Chicago, IL

03.31.22 - 7th St. Entry - Minneapolis, MN

04.04.22 - Barboza - Seattle, WA

04.05.22 - Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

04.06.22 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR