FUR Announce 'Oldies & Goldies' EP

Oldies & Goldies is scheduled for release August 26, 2022.

Aug. 3, 2022  

Following the release of critically acclaimed debut album When You Walk Away last year, UK rockers FUR are back with a new EP. Oldies & Goldies is scheduled for release August 26, 2022 and today the band have shared the first taste of the new album, hear new single "Her" now.

FUR's frontman William Murray had this to say about "Her": "Her is a notepad of doodles in song for, a collection of thoughts and feelings that don't necessarily connect with each other, laid out in no order written straight off the tongue due to how the music I had written made me feel. There's a sort of detachment that comes from songs that don't get released despite being popular among ourselves and rerecording them is almost like a time machine. Singing the words and tapping into that place I was in 6 years ago was a really nice experience."

Murray went on to note that Oldies & Goldies "is something we had spoken about doing for a while but never really went ahead with it until now. We had tracks that we first released as a band and although they had gained some popularity, they weren't what we felt was a good representation of us, bedroom recording and we quite quickly found our musical feet a bit more after these songs were out so the decision was to wipe them from the catalog. Throughout the years we see countless comments of 'add Eyes to Spotify' or 'when are you gonna release Creature'. Releasing the same versions that we removed for the reasons we did, seemed counterproductive, however re-recording them and seeing if they still stood up was an exciting challenge that we wanted to give a go at. It's been a really beautiful and refreshing release to have worked on and now these songs that started us out, get to live on."

The band are excited to share North American tour dates that will kick off October 14 at Zebulon in Los Angeles. The band will go on make stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, DC, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Toronto. A full rundown of dates can be found below.

When You Walk Away, the band's debut LP, marked the band's most fully realized effort to date and the first album released on Norwegian tastemaker label 777 Music. FUR, who described their first EP Facing Home Mixtape (2020) as a "harmonious meeting of unintentional things," created a deeply personal yet deliberate and cohesive album that is both contemporary and a homage to traditional rock and roll, a genre the group has continuously gravitated toward.

Listen to the new single here:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/14/22 - Los Angeles, Zebulon

10/15/22 - San Francisco, CA - Brick and Mortar

10/19/22 - Washington, DC - Songbyd

10/20/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Philamoca

10/22/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

10/24/22 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

10/25/22 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village



