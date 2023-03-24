FREYA RIDINGS Soars In 'Can I Jump?' Ahead of New Album in April

Freya Ridings shares "Can I Jump?" as the latest taster of her upcoming Blood Orange album - which she confirms is now moving to an April 28th release date, in preparation for an intimate album release tour which starts that same day.

Writing the track with Scott Harris (Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes) and Annika Bennett along with Grammy Award winning producer Federico Vindver (Coldplay, Meghan Trainor), "Can I Jump?" was inspired by the biggest of decisions - the prospect of getting married to her partner after an on/off/on relationship which started when she was 19-years-old.

Meanwhile, the upcoming album release tour in celebration of Blood Orange will represent Freya's first headline shows in eighteen months. Having previously sold-out large venues such as London's Eventim Apollo, the tour represents a rare opportunity for fans to see Freya perform in more intimate venues and is hosted in conjunction with local record stores.

"Can I Jump" follows on from February's "Face in The Crowd", a classic Freya Ridings ballad in which she bares her soul to deal with heartbreak, as well as January's UK Top 40 single "Weekends" - with radio support from BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, Capital, Virgin Radio, Bauer Hits and Bauer Pride, Freya also performed "Weekends" on The Graham Norton Show and Sunday Brunch alongside support by the likes of Billboard, Wonderland, Notion, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Tonight, Ones to Watch and Official Charts.

The lightning-in-a-bottle emergence of Freya Ridings with "Lost Without You" and her self-titled debut album made her one of the surprise international success stories of recent years. The single made Freya the first female artist to have an entirely self-written Top 10 hit since Kate Bush's original release of 'Running Up That Hill' in 1985, and in the process set-up her debut album for immense global success: a #3 UK chart position, a billion+ streams, and a phenomenal 47 Platinum and Gold certifications from all around the world.

Watch the new lyric video here:

Photo Credit Josh Shiner