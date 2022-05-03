FRANSIS Shares New Single 'Honeymoon'

London band FRANSIS have just unveiled the first single from their upcoming EP. "Honeymoon" takes a fond look back on the sweetness of childhood rebellion and the sense of freedom and indestructibility you feel as a teen.

FRANSIS are a four-piece, London based alt/indie band made up of front woman and singer-songwriter Emma Withers, along with guitarists Alex Scott, Stefan Kotlarz and bassist Craig Rattray. Formerly known as Emma & the Idles, the band have been hailed as 'Jessie J meets Joan Jett', making a name for their balls to the wall approach to their sound and sharp songwriting style.

Reminiscent of Wolf Alice and Florence + The Machine, FRANSIS make music that smacks you in the face in a slightly different way, and whilst they float between genres of rock, indie, pop, soul and blues; they show an unrelenting penchant for dramatic, powerful and meaningful music. After busking on the streets of London and making a name for herself as a unique and energetic performer, powerhouse singer Withers decided to form a band to accelerate the sound she so desperately wanted, and boy did she get it. FRANSIS was born.

"Honeymoon" is the first single to be released off of their upcoming EP, which narrates a journey of womanhood. The story starts with "Honeymoon", taking a fond look back on the sweetness of childhood rebellion and the sense of freedom and indestructibility you feel as a teen.

Withers lyrically recounts stories from her formative years as her now adult self, sharing "It's nice to have an uplifting sense of appreciation for my own personal experiences which have moulded me even if they didn't seem so poignant or great at the time, how we know not what we have until it's gone. With that being said there is nothing melancholy about this narrative, I have such a tenderness and affection for my teen self, an enjoyment to revisit her and a continuation of personal growth and one day looking back at myself now with a similar fondness." Singing, "It was a honeymoon, a cocoon, feeling like someone new", the music is driving yet ethereal with pop elements that will have you singing the hook all day long.

Giving us a taste of what to expect from the EP, "Honeymoon" is just a hint of the outpour of emotion that they are forecasting. To celebrate their EP release, FRANSIS will be hosting their very own launch party at The Water Rats in London on 1st July 2022.

Listen to the new single here: