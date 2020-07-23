FOONYAP Announces New Single 'Free And Easy Wandering'

In a time of social isolation and uncertainty, one's physicality may be constrained, but one's awareness may be free. This discovery of letting go and embracing the present moment is told in FOONYAP's latest single "Free and Easy Wandering" out today on Song, By Toad Records. The single title is taken from a visual and performance art series at Mile Zero Dance (Edmonton, AB) which explores freedom and identity from the perspective of Asian heritage. Foon discussed the track with Audiofemme earlier this week.

Listen below!



"Free and Easy Wandering" slowly awakens in a spontaneous flutter of violin trills before drawing into a quiet folk accompaniment of mandolin and wistful vocals. As the melody meanders through planes of the unknown, transformation takes shape in a swell of orchestral strings travelling along a '60s retro shuffle. The crest eventually melts into waves of mandolin plucks and cymbal rolls, unveiling a new state - "now is all there is" - as whispers of violin are soon carried off into silence.



The introspective composition is an anecdote from FOONYAP's own journey. Following the unexpected success of her debut solo album Palimpsest, FOONYAP found herself propelled into a bustling momentum. THE STRAIN from stress and overwork ultimately led to a serious back injury, causing vast uncertainty around her financial stability and capacity to continue her career. With severe physical limitations, FOONYAP needed to look beyond the usual solution of hardening her sense of identity. Recovery came slowly over many months as she finally learned to let go of the past and prioritize the present moment.



Though still dealing with physical pain, FOONYAP's inner freedom has flourished through allowing her identity to transform. Embracing curiosity and enjoyment over the fast pace of the music industry, for instance, has freed FOONYAP to grow her skills through upcoming collaborations with classical ensemble Kensington Sinfonia and experimental choreographer Pam Tzeng, all while respecting her body's cycle between rest and work.



"Free and Easy Wandering" is a state of mind that responds to the environment with calmness and flexibility, which seems especially valuable in the current pandemic. As society proceeds through a difficult period of transformation, FOONYAP is grateful to gather with other Asian-Canadian artists processing shock, discrimination and adjustment. They hope that in being part of this collective series on freedom, their stories can add to the inner strength of their community.

Photo Credit: Christine Ruth

