FOGLIGHTS to Release NOUS DEUX EP Aug. 21, Play London Show Aug. 20

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Foglights, a new musical duo formed by Eva Cord (The Cords) and Archie aka Stone Anthem, will release its debut EP, Nous Deux, on Aug. 21, 2026, via Slumberland / Skep Wax. The duo will perform a release show in London on Aug. 20, followed by dates in Edinburgh and Coventry.

The project channels restless energy into washed-out guitars, hypnotic melodies, and lyricism that cuts straight through the noise. Combining elements of both of their music, the psychedelia and denseness of Stone Anthem and the twee, heartfelt indie pop of The Cords. The duo reflect their relationship within the music, being two differing artists with the same vision: to create from the heart with honesty and vulnerability.

Foglights blur the line between clarity and distortion, fragments of melody, tension-filled, hopeful folk-like pop soundscapes, and vocals that feel half-confession, half-transmission. Their sound of their debut EP Nous Deux is controlled but unpredictable, pulling listeners into something dark but equally blissful and immersive, difficult to pin down. Shining the lights through the darkness.

For fans of: The Softies, Velvet Underground, Spacemen 3, Spiritualized, Opal, The Pastels

Tour Dates

20 August - London, UK - The Betsey Trotwood (release show)

18 Sept - Edinburgh, UK - Leith FAB Cricket Club w/The Cords

26 Sept - Coventry, UK - Just Dropped In w/Railcard

Track List

1 The Rain Felt Kind

2 I Don't Know

3 The Day The Light Stayed (Longer Than Us)

4 A Brighter Kind of Almost

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