FOGHAT 'Sonic Mojo' Scores First #1 Ever With Debut On Billboard's 'Blues Albums' Chart

The new album was released November 10 on their own label, Foghat Records, and is distributed by Select-O-Hits.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

FOGHAT 'Sonic Mojo' Scores First #1 Ever With Debut On Billboard's 'Blues Albums' Chart

FOGHAT soared to the top spot of the Billboard “Blues Albums” chart with the highly anticipated and critically acclaimed release of SONIC MOJO, their first new album in seven years! It’s the first time the band—which originated in 1971—has ever landed at #1 on any of Billboard’s charts after a new album release.

SONIC MOJO is an eclectic blend of originals and iconic covers by some of their favorite musicians, and a testament to FOGHAT’s enduring legacy. Founding drummer Roger Earl, guitar virtuoso/engineer/co-producer Bryan Bassett, bass maestro Rodney O’Quinn and lead singer/guitarist extraordinaire Scott Holt have crafted an album that’s a time capsule of their glory days.

The new album was released November 10 on their own label, Foghat Records, and is distributed by Select-O-Hits (part of the Sun Records family) in the U.S. In Europe, the album is rocking out via Metalville Records. Available in various formats, SONIC MOJO can now be yours as a single CD boasting 12 electrifying tracks in a stunning six-page digipak.

For vinyl enthusiasts, there’s a limited edition 180gram, neon purple vinyl version featuring 11 tracks and a gatefold jacket. Digital copies are now available here (including CDs available on Amazon). Plus, if you’re looking for something extra special, check out the CD and vinyl bundles, complete with exclusive merchandise here, or grab autographed CDs and neon purple vinyl copies which are available on TalkShop.Live while supplies last.

The album’s three singles, “Drivin’ On,” “She’s a Little Bit of Everything” (co-written by the late Kim Simmonds from Savoy Brown) and “I Don’t Appreciate You” are streaming on the band’s official YouTube page.

Vintage Guitar has immense praise for the new music. “Few things in life are guaranteed – but one is that drummer Roger Earl will keep FOGHAT truckin’…FOGHAT’s trademark sound is here, with fresh twists planted in the blues – and even country…FOGHAT’s blistering guitar-boogie boogies on!”

And as Riffmagazine.com declares, “Filtered through the lens of FOGHAT, the album has a cohesiveness to it. A sense of immediacy adds a personality that gives it its ‘mojo.’ Holt brings an authenticity to both his vocals and his bluesy guitar playing; though that’s no surprise for this one-time member of blues legend Buddy Guy’s band. He and Bassett clearly have the chops, trading lead guitar parts and solos. The tones are crisp and the band sounds tight on each track.”

FOGHAT’s music transcends generations and is an indelible part of the soundtrack of their lives for many of their fans. Their electric energy keeps fans of all ages moving, from Baby Boomers to Gen X’ers and Millennials. It’s about the music, and FOGHAT lives and breathes it. Whether you discovered them through Guitar Hero IIIDazed & Confused, or their 1972 debut album, FOGHAT is the real deal. Their audience is as diverse as their music, united with one purpose: to boogie the night away!

The band’s journey began in 1971, and their legacy is written in Rock & Roll history with eight Gold records, one Platinum record and one double-Platinum record. Through ups and downs, tragedies and triumphs, one thing remains constant: FOGHAT’s unwavering dedication to the music. It’s all about the music, always has been and always will be.

TOUR DATES

Sat 12/2 -    St. Charles, IL - -    Arcada Theatre

Sat 12/9 -    Atlantic City, NJ - - Hard Rock Casino Hotel

Sat 1/13/24 -   Anna Maria, FL - - The Center of Anna Maria Island

Sat 1/20/24 -   Indio, CA --    Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Fri 1/26/24 - Enoch, AB. - - -    River Cree Resort & Casino

Fri 2/2/24 - Bremerton, WA - - Admiral Theater

Fri 2/9/24 - Las Vegas, NV - -   Golden Nugget

Sat 2/17/24 -   Parker, CO - - Pace Center

Sun 2/18/24 -   Solana Beach, CA - - Belly Up Tavern

Sat 3/9/24 - Silver Spring, MD - -   The Fillmore (Benefit – Rock n’ Roll for Children)

Fri 4/19/24 - Belleville, IL - - -    Lincoln Theater

Sat 4/20/24 -   Tiffin, OH - -   Ritz Theater

Sat 5/18/2024    Atlantic City, NJ - - Golden Nugget

Fri 7/19/24 - Walker, MN - - -    Moondance Jam

Mon 9/23/24 - Bloomsburg, PA - - Bloomsburg Fair



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: C.L.S.M. Release Video For Hammer Through The Windshield Photo
Video: C.L.S.M. Release Video For 'Hammer Through The Windshield'

An LP borne from enduring friendship, a desire to continue to create music together, and a seething rage that is best expressed through ferocious hardcore punk, Infinity Shit is led by 'Hammer Through The Windshield,' a song that presents itself as the album’s mission statement and a clear bridge to Coliseum's catalog. Watch the video!

2
Raheem DeVaughn Presents Fall In Love Album Photo
Raheem DeVaughn Presents 'Fall In Love' Album

Raheem DeVaughn has crafted the perfect soundtrack to carry his fans through the winter months. With the support of Kenny Allen and Ari O’Neal; appearances by lyricists ADE and Scienze; and spoken word artist Ra Brown, Raheem presents each song as a brand new production, shifting the energy through simple technical details.

3
Phonewifey & girl_IRL Explore HYPEBEAST Culture With Single Photo
Phonewifey & girl_IRL Explore 'HYPEBEAST' Culture With Single

London-hailing alt-pop trailblazer phonewifey and Brooklyn-based producer, DJ and artist girl_irl have reignited their creative partnership with the brand new single 'Hypebeast'. After turning in a hard trance remix of girl_irl's 'sting' back in August, the pair's latest offering is the product of their first 'IRL' studio session together. 

4
Eric Krasnos Project King Canyon Releases New LP Photo
Eric Krasno's Project King Canyon Releases New LP

“Charmer” first appeared on King Canyon’s self-titled debut album’s vinyl release. It is an album rooted in nostalgia and a friendship foraged from the love of music. The trio first came together remotely amidst the quarantine in April 2020, Eric Krasno discovered Otis McDonald's music on Instagram and swiftly became a fan.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

XXL & Latto Join Forces For An All-Female CypherXXL & Latto Join Forces For An All-Female Cypher
Damon Wayans Jr. & Jenny Mai Host RAID THE CAGE Series on CBSDamon Wayans Jr. & Jenny Mai Host RAID THE CAGE Series on CBS
Video: Watch Carter Faith's 'Man' Music VideoVideo: Watch Carter Faith's 'Man' Music Video
ABC's WILD CRIME Docu-Series Returning For Season Two on HuluABC's WILD CRIME Docu-Series Returning For Season Two on Hulu

Videos

Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL