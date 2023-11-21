FOGHAT 'Sonic Mojo' Scores First #1 Ever With Debut On Billboard's 'Blues Albums' Chart

FOGHAT soared to the top spot of the Billboard “Blues Albums” chart with the highly anticipated and critically acclaimed release of SONIC MOJO, their first new album in seven years! It’s the first time the band—which originated in 1971—has ever landed at #1 on any of Billboard’s charts after a new album release.

SONIC MOJO is an eclectic blend of originals and iconic covers by some of their favorite musicians, and a testament to FOGHAT’s enduring legacy. Founding drummer Roger Earl, guitar virtuoso/engineer/co-producer Bryan Bassett, bass maestro Rodney O’Quinn and lead singer/guitarist extraordinaire Scott Holt have crafted an album that’s a time capsule of their glory days.

The new album was released November 10 on their own label, Foghat Records, and is distributed by Select-O-Hits (part of the Sun Records family) in the U.S. In Europe, the album is rocking out via Metalville Records. Available in various formats, SONIC MOJO can now be yours as a single CD boasting 12 electrifying tracks in a stunning six-page digipak.

For vinyl enthusiasts, there’s a limited edition 180gram, neon purple vinyl version featuring 11 tracks and a gatefold jacket. Digital copies are now available here (including CDs available on Amazon). Plus, if you’re looking for something extra special, check out the CD and vinyl bundles, complete with exclusive merchandise here, or grab autographed CDs and neon purple vinyl copies which are available on TalkShop.Live while supplies last.

The album’s three singles, “Drivin’ On,” “She’s a Little Bit of Everything” (co-written by the late Kim Simmonds from Savoy Brown) and “I Don’t Appreciate You” are streaming on the band’s official YouTube page.

Vintage Guitar has immense praise for the new music. “Few things in life are guaranteed – but one is that drummer Roger Earl will keep FOGHAT truckin’…FOGHAT’s trademark sound is here, with fresh twists planted in the blues – and even country…FOGHAT’s blistering guitar-boogie boogies on!”

And as Riffmagazine.com declares, “Filtered through the lens of FOGHAT, the album has a cohesiveness to it. A sense of immediacy adds a personality that gives it its ‘mojo.’ Holt brings an authenticity to both his vocals and his bluesy guitar playing; though that’s no surprise for this one-time member of blues legend Buddy Guy’s band. He and Bassett clearly have the chops, trading lead guitar parts and solos. The tones are crisp and the band sounds tight on each track.”

FOGHAT’s music transcends generations and is an indelible part of the soundtrack of their lives for many of their fans. Their electric energy keeps fans of all ages moving, from Baby Boomers to Gen X’ers and Millennials. It’s about the music, and FOGHAT lives and breathes it. Whether you discovered them through Guitar Hero III, Dazed & Confused, or their 1972 debut album, FOGHAT is the real deal. Their audience is as diverse as their music, united with one purpose: to boogie the night away!

The band’s journey began in 1971, and their legacy is written in Rock & Roll history with eight Gold records, one Platinum record and one double-Platinum record. Through ups and downs, tragedies and triumphs, one thing remains constant: FOGHAT’s unwavering dedication to the music. It’s all about the music, always has been and always will be.

TOUR DATES

Sat 12/2 - St. Charles, IL - - Arcada Theatre

Sat 12/9 - Atlantic City, NJ - - Hard Rock Casino Hotel

Sat 1/13/24 - Anna Maria, FL - - The Center of Anna Maria Island

Sat 1/20/24 - Indio, CA -- Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Fri 1/26/24 - Enoch, AB. - - - River Cree Resort & Casino

Fri 2/2/24 - Bremerton, WA - - Admiral Theater

Fri 2/9/24 - Las Vegas, NV - - Golden Nugget

Sat 2/17/24 - Parker, CO - - Pace Center

Sun 2/18/24 - Solana Beach, CA - - Belly Up Tavern

Sat 3/9/24 - Silver Spring, MD - - The Fillmore (Benefit – Rock n’ Roll for Children)

Fri 4/19/24 - Belleville, IL - - - Lincoln Theater

Sat 4/20/24 - Tiffin, OH - - Ritz Theater

Sat 5/18/2024 Atlantic City, NJ - - Golden Nugget

Fri 7/19/24 - Walker, MN - - - Moondance Jam

Mon 9/23/24 - Bloomsburg, PA - - Bloomsburg Fair