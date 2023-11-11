FOGHAT Releases 'Sonic Mojo'; First New Album In Seven Years

FOGHAT fans, the wait is over! After seven years, these legendary architects of timeless Rock and Blues have dropped their brand-new studio album, SONIC MOJO, an eclectic blend of originals and iconic covers by some of their favorite musicians.

SONIC MOJO is a testament to FOGHAT's enduring legacy. Founding drummer Roger Earl, guitar virtuoso/engineer/co-producer Bryan Bassett, bass maestro Rodney O'Quinn and lead singer/guitarist extraordinaire Scott Holt have crafted an album that's a time capsule of their glory days.

The new album will transport listeners back in time when Rock ruled the airwaves, and the blend of originals and classic favorites embody the heart and soul of FOGHAT. This album is the manifestation of their musical passion, released on their own label, Foghat Records, and distributed by Select-O-Hits (part of the Sun Records family) in the U.S. In Europe, the album is rocking out via Metalville Records.

Available in various formats, SONIC MOJO can be yours as a single CD boasting 12 electrifying tracks in a stunning six-page digipak. For vinyl enthusiasts, there's a limited edition 180gram, neon purple vinyl version featuring 11 tracks and a gatefold jacket. Digital copies are now available here (including CDs available on Amazon). Plus, if you're looking for something extra special, check out the CD and vinyl bundles, complete with exclusive merchandise here, or grab autographed CDs and neon purple vinyl copies which are available on TalkShop.Live while supplies last.

The album's first two singles, “Drivin' On” and “She's a Little Bit of Everything” co-written by the late Kim Simmonds from Savoy Brown, have already set the stage on fire.

FOGHAT has been crisscrossing the U.S. for months, igniting stages with live renditions of the album's singles. Drummer Roger Earl exclaims, “It's always interesting playing new songs and witnessing the crowd's reaction. It's been rockin' good so far!” The celebration continues with two special release party shows. Catch them live on November 12 in New York, NY at The Iridium and on November 17 in San Juan Capistrano, CA at The Coach House. Ticket info for all of their upcoming shows can be found on Foghat.com.

FOGHAT's music transcends generations and is an indelible part of the soundtrack of their lives for many of their fans. Their electric energy keeps fans of all ages moving, from Baby Boomers to Gen X'ers and Millennials. It's about the music, and FOGHAT lives and breathes it. Whether you discovered them through Guitar Hero III, Dazed & Confused, or their 1972 debut album, FOGHAT is the real deal. Their audience is as diverse as their music, united with one purpose: to boogie the night away! The band's journey began in 1971, and their legacy is written in Rock & Roll history with eight Gold records, one Platinum record and one double-Platinum record. Through ups and downs, tragedies and triumphs, one thing remains constant: FOGHAT's unwavering dedication to the music. It's all about the music, always has been and always will be.

Here's the SONIC MOJO track listing (“She's Dynamite” is only available on CD, not vinyl):

She's a Little Bit of Everything (Simmonds/R. Earl/Bassett/Holt/O'Quinn) I Don't Appreciate You (R. Earl/Holt/Bassett/O'Quinn) Mean Woman Blues (Claude DeMetrius) Drivin' On (Simmonds/R. Earl/Bassett/Holt/O'Quinn) Let Me Love You Baby (Willie Dixon) How Many More Years (Chester Burnett) Song for Life (Rodney J. Crowell) Wish I'd a Been There (C. Earl/R. Earl/Bassett/Holt/O'Quinn) Time Slips Away (Simmonds/R. Earl/Bassett/Holt/O'Quinn) Black Days & Blue Nights (R. Earl/Holt/Bassett/O'Quinn) She's Dynamite (B. King Riley -- B.B. King) Promised Land (Chuck Berry)

Check out the band's itinerary below:

Sun 11/12 - New York, NY - The Iridium (SONIC MOJO Release Party)

Fri 11/17 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House (SONIC MOJO Release Party)

Sat 12/2 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

Sat 12/9 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Casino Hotel Sat

1/13/24 - Anna Maria, FL - The Center of Anna Maria Island Sat

1/20/24 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Fri 1/26/24 - Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort & Casino

Fri 2/2/24 - Bremerton, WA - Admiral Theater

Fri 2/9/24 - Las Vegas, NV - Golden Nugget

Sat 2/17/24 - Parker, CO - Pace Center Sun

2/18/24 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

Sat 3/9/24 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore (Benefit – Rock n' Roll for Children)

Fri 4/19/24 - Belleville, IL - Lincoln Theater

Sat 4/20/24 - Tiffin, OH - Ritz Theater Sat

5/18/2024 - Atlantic City, NJ - Golden Nugget

Fri 7/19/24 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam Mon

9/23/24 - Bloomsburg, PA - Bloomsburg Fair