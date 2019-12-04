F$O Dinero Premieres Debut Project 'Color Money'

Cementing himself as the hottest new rapper from Broward County, co-founder of rising hip-hop collective F$O [Fly s Only] and buzzing artist F$O Dinero just unleashed his anxiously awaited debut project, Color Money.

Get the album here.

Upon arrival, he took the culture by storm. Apple Music touted "Go Stupid" [feat. Lil Durk] on the coveted Hot Tracks playlist, rubbing shoulders with bangers from Griselda and Blac Youngsta. Not to mention, "Freaky B's" [feat. City Girls] also graced the aforementioned playlist, asserting his dominance.

Plus, he sat down with AllHipHop for a detailed interview. The outlet predicted, "The 'Blue Bills' rapper is here to take this music thing all the way to the top," before adding, "He's doing the damn thing."

He also just dropped a red hot music video for the latest single "Panty Droppa." In the clip, he stands out as the center of attention at a wet and wild pool party surrounded by bikini-clad models as he deftly spits the verses before a high-powered hook.

Watch it below!

Make it rain with Color Money alongside F$O Dinero now!

Color Money Track Listing:

1. Broward

2. Freaky Bs feat. City Girls

3. Panty Droppa

4. Book Smart

5. Talk to Me

6. Slide Out feat. Zoey Dollaz

7. Ain't for Me

8. Go Stupid feat. Lil Durk

9. Living Like That

10. Abandoned

11. Color Money





