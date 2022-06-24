FLETCHER Shares New Single 'Her Body Is Bible'

Fast-rising queer icon FLETCHER has announced the forthcoming release of her hotly anticipated debut album, Girl Of My Dreams. Due out via Capitol Records on September 16, Girl Of My Dreams is an up-close look at the moments of heartache, triumph and deeply transformative experiences on her way to self-discovery . Fans can pre-order the album here and watch the album trailer below.

Today, the critically acclaimed pop singer/songwriter shares her first offering from Girl Of My Dreams, a raw and rapturous track called "Her Body Is Bible," available to download/stream HERE. In addition, all tickets for FLETCHER's headlining fall tour of North America are on sale now; see below for the full list of tour dates and go HERE to purchase tickets for the Girl Of My Dreams Tour.

Executive-produced by Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde) - who also helmed FLETCHER's 2019 debut EP you ruined new york city for me and its follow-up THE S(EX) TAPES, a 2020 release that hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres - Girl Of My Dreams expands on the boldly detailed storytelling she's brought to hits like "Undrunk," and "Bitter." This time around, FLETCHER reveals her inner world more fully and fearlessly than ever before, embracing the kind of uninhibited honesty that's freeing for both artist and audience.

Says FLETCHER, "So much of my past work has been focused on other people and on my relationships: all the people who have broken my heart, all the hearts that I've broken. "For my debut album it felt right to do a deeper dive into self-exploration, and all the different facets that make up who I am. I wanted it to be the most honest, raw, and complete representation of the complex and sensitive-ass Pisces that I've always been. It took a long time and a lot of reflection to create a body of work like that, but it's important to me that my music comes directly from lived experience."

Co-produced by Malay and Sly (Dua Lipa, Maneskin), "Her Body Is Bible" is an irresistible introduction to the unapologetic truth-telling of Girl Of My Dreams. With its dreamy textures and glistening guitar work, the epic and exhilarating track finds FLETCHER delivering a Springsteen-inspired vocal performance as she sings the praises of the feminine form (sample lyric: "I like your T-Swift t-shirt on the ground").

A truly magnetic live performer (as shown on her recent sold-out headlining tour of North America and Europe), FLETCHER will hit the road this fall for the Girl Of My Dreams Tour, a 24-date headlining run of North America. Kicking off on October 11 at House of Blues Orlando, the tour will continue through November 17 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. With stops at legendary venues like the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, the Girl Of My Dreams Tour will follow her spring tour of North America - which sold out in minutes - as well as buzzworthy appearances at Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

Praised by leading outlets like TIME, Wonderland, Harper's Bazaar, Interview Magazine, GQ, NME, The Guardian, and more, FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and her unforgettably candid storytelling. In 2019 she released her debut EP you ruined new york city for me.

The widely lauded EP features her breakthrough hit "Undrunk," a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the #1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart, and emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years.

Released in September 2020, FLETCHER's EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres and drew praise from outlets like Teen Vogue, SPIN, PAPER, GQ, and more, with the EP's gold-certified lead single "Bitter" fast approaching 200 million global streams while her music has amassed over one billion combined streams worldwide.

FLETCHER continues her triumphant run with recent singles "girls girls girls" - a bold reimagining of Katy Perry's iconic "I Kissed a Girl" (released with Perry's early stamp of approval) - and "Cherry" featuring trailblazing pop star Hayley Kiyoko. FLETCHER was also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and landed on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2022.

FLETCHER's Girl Of My Dreams Tour Dates

10/10 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

10/11 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

10/13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

10/14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

10/16 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

10/17 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

10/19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

10/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts

10/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts

10/27 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

10/29 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

10/30 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

10/31 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

11/1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

11/2 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

11/4 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

11/6 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

11/7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

11/10 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

11/13 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

11/14 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

11/16 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

11/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

11/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium