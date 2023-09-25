FILTH IS ETERNAL Share 'Cherish' Single New Album 'Find Out'

Find Out sees its release this Friday, September 29 and is their label debut with MNRK Music Group.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

FILTH IS ETERNAL Share 'Cherish' Single New Album 'Find Out'

Just ahead of Friday’s release of Filth is Eternal’s new album Find Out they’ve revealed their powerful new single “Cherish,” which implores listeners to believe in themselves and their creativity.

Frontperson Lis Di Angelo tells, “I wanted to mash two of my favorite things together, Black Box Theater and Lynchian Style, and marry that with something I overheard a stranger say that has occupied space in the back of my mind for years: ‘This is all a dream, and you will spend the entirety of your existence at the center of a push-pull event, somewhere between owning this dream and this dream owning you.'"

“Cherish” comes with a vivid new video directed by Di Angelo themselves, watch below.

Find Out is the triumphant reawakening of one of Seattle’s most vigorous and involved bands. The new testament whips forth with the force of a breakthrough and is a clear undertaking of their own genesis with a deep awareness of themselves, their crowd, and the shared history between them. The band’s ground rules: immediacy must be prioritized. The songs should have the power to whip up a pit in under thirty seconds. They must be vital and exciting.

The key to the new Filth is Eternal sound is the deep-rooted attention to songwriting. Exploding with fresh ideas, heavy on hooks, and clandestine melody, Find Out is a clear breakout release for FIE, not to mention a future staple for heavy music fans worldwide. Using the talents of producer Paul Fig (Slipknot, AFI, Alice In Chains) while recording at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606 and Dave’s Room, Find Out adds just enough spit polish in production to conjure the masses but still retains the dirt and grime necessary to remain congruous to the sound and fury within. 

At the core of Filth is Eternal is the instrumental trio of Brian McClelland (guitar), and Emily Salisbury (drums), who lean into bone-crushing death metal and crust riffage, precision-machined grind, and nitro-fueled punk to create the nihilistic and galloping armored vehicle that is FIE. When hard-pressed about specific bands and styles, the band avoids individual names in favor of movements, yet it’s clear that the darker, more complex side of hardcore is probably the most direct influence. Names ranging from Converge to Cursed may be the most prevalent while others such as Trap Them, Alice in Chains, Stockholm-style death metal, and even The Distillers come to mind for additional inspiration, melody, and tactical songwriting purposes. 

Vocalist / lyricist Lis Di Angelo delivers a singular performance, looking at life in the balance, where individual things are in a semblance of order but lacking synergy and permanence. With an approach rooted in grunge and extreme music; their visceral delivery sits comfortably on the fulcrum between raspy hardcore vocals and cogent melodicism, allowing a range of emotional depth and dynamics.

On Find Out, each track creates a sense of urgency and relating the band’s explosive message to an unabating soundtrack of punk-inflected ferocity. Find Out – the title of which could infer emergence from trauma or consequential learning. Regardless of its intended meaning, the title is used as a conduit for the band to push toward positive strides when addressing mental health, addiction, and relationships, with community as a salve.

Find Out sees its release this Friday, September 29 and is their label debut with MNRK Music Group. The album will be available across all digital retailers and released on vinyl and CD formats.

Filth is Eternal Live Dates:

Sep 25: The Echo - Los Angeles, CA  #
Sep 26: The Soda Bar - San Diego, CA  #
Sep 27: Nile Underground - Mesa, AZ  #
Nov 05: SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland UK ^
Nov 06: Tramshed - Cardiff, UK ^
Nov 07: Academy - Manchester, UK ^
Nov 08: Kentish Town Forum - London, UK ^
Nov 09: Underground - Plymouth, UK
Nov 11: The Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK
Nov 12: New Cross Inn - London, UK

# w/ King Parrot
^ w/ Finch

Photo By Joshua Simons



