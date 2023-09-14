FIIZ Drops Emotionally Charged Single 'Phantom Limb'

“Phantom Limb” is now available to stream and download on all digital music platforms.

Sep. 14, 2023

FIIZ Drops Emotionally Charged Single 'Phantom Limb'

Emerging from the lively Brooklyn music scene, FIIZ, the intoxicating electropop duo, unveils their latest creation, "Phantom Limb." Fiona and Isabelle, the creative forces driving FIIZ, channel their musical prowess into a track that shows the depths of human connections, exploring the eerie sensation of being with someone you once knew better than yourself, yet feeling like you're encountering a stranger. “Phantom Limb” is now available to stream and download on all digital music platforms.

This new track beckons listeners to contemplate a sentiment that resonates on a deeply personal level that is the peculiar feeling of missing someone even when they are physically present. A phenomenon that often remains unspoken, this disconcerting experience serves as the foundation of “Phantom Limb.”

FIIZ's brilliance lies not only in their ability to encapsulate this emotional turmoil within their music but also in their orchestration of sound. It goes beyond personal experiences, touching upon universal themes of miscommunication, loss of connection, and the shifting nature of social dynamics.

“Missing a friend isn’t a pain that you ever forget,” Fiona says. “We wanted to write about the aftermath when time has passed and healing has begun but maybe there will never be closure,” Isabelle adds. While songs, movies, and literature prepare us for the heartache of romantic love, few resources offer solace for the torment that follows the dissolution of a platonic bond. "Phantom Limb" invites us into the aftermath of such an emotional rupture. As time passes and healing sets in, closure remains elusive.

FIIZ, comprised of Fiona (Fi) and Isabelle (Iz), is the outcome of a profound friendship forged during shared quarantine days. Their artistic synergy defies norms as they fearlessly represent the LGBTQ+ community, breaking molds within the pop culture realm with their unapologetic expression.

They champion the queer community through their music, courageously challenging the norms of heteronormative pop culture and shattering barriers with their unapologetic artistic expression and empowering presence. The beauty of their partnership lies in their dual perspectives.

Drawing from diverse musical backgrounds, FIIZ's sound is a canvas where they blend influences, resulting in an electronic-pop soundscape that incorporates elements from hyperpop and EDM. Their last single “Lungs” stands as a celebration of queer sensuality. The essence of the track encapsulates the emotions experienced during a woman's first encounter with another woman.

In an era where songs tend to romanticize or idealize relationships, FIIZ's "Phantom Limb" stands as a testament to the complexity of human connections. Their music transcends boundaries, resonating with listeners on a deep level. Dive into this immersive experience on global digital platforms today.



