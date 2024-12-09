FIFTY FIFTY Welcome Holiday Season with 'Winter Glow' Mini Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breakout K-pop sensation FIFTY FIFTY are welcoming the winter season with the release of their two-track holiday bundle Winter Glow out now via Arista Records. The single album features two all new festive tracks “When you Say My Name” and “Naughty or Nice.”

The Nordic-style emotional ballad “When You Say My Name” expresses how the winter feels warmer simply by having a loved one call your name as you walk together through a quiet, snow-covered street. It’s a moment that feels more meaningful and touching than any before. The song beautifully showcases the members' captivating voices and deep emotions, allowing listeners to truly connect with its heartfelt atmosphere.

“Naughty or Nice” is a pop-style song, with jazz elements, is centered around the playful question of whether you've been naughty or nice, a theme inspired by the fun and joyful atmosphere of a Christmas party with family and friends. It's a festive track filled with a cheerful Christmas vibe that everyone, from all generations, can enjoy and laugh along to.

The release comes on the heels of the release of their acclaimed mini-album Love Tunes and their first ever US headline tour that kicked off in San Francisco last month. The tour has made successful stops in seven cities and will hold its final show at The Town Hall in NYC on December 16th.

About FIFTY-FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY debuted in Nov 2022 and experienced a commercial breakthrough with their song “Cupid”, which became the longest-charting K-pop song in Billboard Hot 100 history at 25 consecutive weeks (peaking #17) and reached #2 on the Billboard Global 200. The song became popular on TikTok due to a dance trend launched by the group, with over 2m video creations on the ‘twin’ version and more on sped-up audios.

Rather than most K-pop groups which focus initially on the local market and Korean-language repertoire, FIFTY FIFTY's songs leaned more heavily into Western pop sounds and English language hooks. See other tracks “Lovin’ Me” and “Tell Me”. So far, the group has released one EP The FIFTY and one LP The Beginning, and also recorded a song for the Barbie soundtrack last year. Now, they recently inked a US record deal with Arista Records and released their new tracks "Starry Night” and “SOS.”

Photo credit: Attrakt Entertainment

