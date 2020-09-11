FESTIVAL X 2020 Has Been Canceled

After an incredible first year, Hardware, Onelove, and Live Nation regret to inform you that this year’s Festival X will not be going ahead.

After an incredible first year, Hardware, Onelove, and Live Nation regret to inform you that this year's Festival X will not be going ahead. We have been closely monitoring the local and global situation and out of an abundance of caution for fans, artists, partners, crew and staff, it has become clear that it is not possible for this year's event to go ahead this December as planned.



We thank the Festival X community for your continued support, loyalty and hope you stay safe.



We will be back stronger than ever in 2021!



Festival X 2019 saw some of the world's biggest Artists grace our shores, including: Alison Wonderland, Anna Lunoe, Armin van Buuren, Badrapper, Blueface, Calvin Harris, Camlephat, Cosmic Gate, Futurecode, Generik, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Godlands, Kaz James, Kölsch, Lil Pump, Marlo, MK, Murda Beatz, Nic Fanciulli, Paul Kalkbrenner, Steve Aoki, Tchami, Thandi Phoneix, Trippie Red, Vini Vici & more.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Nathan Doran

