FESTIVAL PLACE Season Returns In September Ben Sures, Tom Lavin, and More

Festival Place returns in September with live music, a musical, and a Harry Potter parody.

September 9

Tom Lavin and the Legendary Powder Blues

For over four decades Powder Blues has been Canada's leading blues band. The mix of swing, blues, jazz, rock & roll and r & b has an appeal so wide that people from seven to seventy swing side by side at a Powder Blues concert. Over the years the band has toured non-stop through Canada, the United States and overseas, spreading feel-good music that makes people dance and shout. Leader Tom Lavin has written many of the band's best-known songs including 'Doin' It Right' ('On the Wrong Side of Town') and 'Boppin With the Blues'. Born in Chicago where he worked with local bands and blues legends, Tom moved to Vancouver gigging in the downtown nightclub scene.

September 17

Ben Sures

Café Series by Qualico Communities

On his poignant, natural-sounding acoustic 10th album, The Story That Lived Here, the Canada-based songwriter, guitarist and author sings stories inspired by friends and fans and songs written by his own heart; songs about library ladies, yard sales and dive bars, accidents and grieving; and - because we're living through a pandemic still - at least one song about the end of the world. Sures' 25-year-deep catalogue is eclectic, spanning folk, country, jazz and rock'n'roll, and borrowing from blues, Sinti swing and West African guitar.

September 22

Hawksley Workman

Singer Songwriter Series sponsored in part by Dudey Real Estate

A JUNO Award-winning and Gold Record certified singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Since his ground-breaking self-produced indie debut For Him and The Girls (1999) through to chart-topping singles of 2020, Hawksley has careened between major label international smash hits to Canadiana soaked indie releases. His show-stopping vocals on songs about weather, love, heartbreak and tales of end-times have garnered him a league of devoted fans. Performing over a thousand shows worldwide, Hawksley has headlined prestigious venues like Massey Hall and The Olympia in Paris.

September 24, 25

Menopause the Musical

Set in a department store, four women with nothing in common, realize they have a lot more to share, than they ever thought possible! The Canadian All -Star Cast makes fun of hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, wrinkles, not enough sex, too much sex, chocolate binges and much more! "Menopause" is hysterical & leaves you singing & dancing in the aisles. A brilliant comedy staged to 25 Classic Hits from the '60s, '70s and '80s.

September 28, 29, 30

Potted Potter

The Unauthorized Harry Experience



The Olivier Award nominated Potted Potter - The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books into seventy hilarious minutes. Even if you don't know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff, Potted Potter will make you roar with laughter.



Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, Potted Potter is perfect for ages six to Dumbledore.