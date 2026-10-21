FELICITY WAS HAIR Musical to Premiere at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

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Zatta & Shore, the writing team behind Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical, will premiere a new musical comedy, FELICITY WAS HAIR, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August 2027. The show is inspired by Keri Russell's haircut on The WB's Felicity.

Valen Shore and Alison Zatta, who make up Zatta & Shore, announced the world premiere of FELICITY WAS HAIR at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August 2027. The team's original musical comedy goes behind the scenes of The WB's hit series to follow the making of its second season, combining its 1999–2000 setting with a score of entirely new songs and channeling the spirit of The WB's singing, dancing frog and a more analogue time right before the internet changed everything. Zatta & Shore are once again collaborating with Tony Award nominee Taylor J. Williams (Ain't No Mo', Hamilton), who joins Shore on orchestrations and arrangements.

Set between May 1999 and May 2000, the musical follows a year at The WB, with Felicity creators J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves among its characters. Their breakout first season has ended on a cliffhanger. Now they have to work out what happens next. It's a story about creative partnerships, sophomore slumps, and why television networks ruin your favorite TV show.

The musical was first announced on October 3, 2026, the 27th anniversary of Felicity's on-screen haircut. Four days later, all four seasons of Felicity arrived on Netflix in the U.S., giving audiences a timely opportunity to revisit the series, although you won't need to have seen it to enjoy the musical.

Zatta & Shore are sharing the musical writing process publicly over the next 10 months on their Patreon as they build toward their return to Edinburgh, twenty years after they first met in the Scottish capital and four years after their first musical Chriskirkpatrickmas had its sold-out, five-star Fringe run. Described by Zatta & Shore as 'historically and hair-sterically accurate,' their new musical draws on true events and extensive research and features original songs such as 'The Other Scott', 'I Had My Hair' and 'Y2K'.

Reflecting on the parallel between the response to Felicity's second season—particularly the infamous haircut—and their own experience writing their sophomore musical, Zatta & Shore comment, 'As we were considering topics for our second musical, something we kept coming back to was this concept of having had one big success and not being sure how you're going to achieve that again…and what if you don't? What happens then? We saw ourselves in Felicity, both onscreen and behind the scenes.'

Venue, performance dates, casting, and ticket information will be announced. Updates and the writing process can be followed at www.patreon.com/zattashore. More information is available at www.zattashore.com, or on Instagram @zattashore.

More About Zatta & Shore

Valen Shore and Alison Zatta are the creators of Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical, which received a 5-star review from The Guardian and played a celebrated Off-West End run after sold-out performances at the Hollywood and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals. Valen's music has been featured on Netflix, The Sims 4, The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars and more. Alison is an award-winning writer, performer, and producer whose recent producing work includes the play The Second Best School Shooting (Edinburgh Fringe/Off-Broadway). Zatta & Shore are represented by The Gersh Agency.

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