FELICITY Releases Rocking New Single 'She's Nuclear'

Orlando's very own trash-rock band, FELICITY, released their newest song today, “She's Nuclear”, and it encapsulates everything about the gritty, down n' dirty, smack-you-in-the-mouth essence of rock we all know and love. It represents the soul of what FELICITY hangs its hat on; high-energy, anthemic hooks and melodic riffs.

"The first day we sat down in the studio with our producer Andrew Wade to work on this next batch of FELICITY material, the first guitar riff we wrote was the riff in 'She's Nuclear,' and from that very moment, we knew the trajectory of this band had changed," says guitarist Drew Rapier. "Don't Call 9-1-1, but we think 'She's Nuclear' is the hottest rock track OF THE YEAR!"

“She's Nuclear” is the latest in a series of new singles from FELICITY, including their viral hit “Emo Trash”, “Levitate”, and “GOD MODE”. These new tracks have captured the attention of idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire's Weekly Wire, Emo Nite, and more. In addition to also being added to Spotify's Fresh Finds Rock playlist, fans were treated to the band's first live performance of new music shortly after the release of “Levitate” as the band headed to Los Angeles, CA to be direct support for The Used's sold out album release show at the legendary Troubadour as well as one of the live acts for Emo Nite LA at the elegant AVALON Hollywood.

“I know we're pretty biased about how awesome these songs are, but nothing was more exhilarating, yet humbling, than performing in a market we've never been to and hearing the audience sing our songs back to us – including the song [Levitate] we released less than 2 weeks before the ‘Emo Nite' show,” said guitarist Cory Nicholas when asked to share about the band's first-ever experience performing in California.

Known for their fun and playful presence on social media, FELICITY recently broke 127.3K followers on TikTok with 1.7M likes earlier this year – a feat not easily achievable as an independent artist. With recent collaborations on the app featuring State Champs, Hawthorne Heights and Calling All Captains, and upcoming collaborations from Magnolia Park and Capstan, these songs are just the beginning of FELICITY's eight explosive new singles coming in the next year. Stay tuned for more at www.wearefelicity.com.

When July 16, 2021, hit and FELICITY released their debut full-length album, Dear Universe, the self-described trash rock band were in a familiar place: a recording studio, already hard at work on the follow-up.

Such is life for the Orlando-based workaholics, who refused to let the pandemic slow down their musical momentum. As the group (Vocalist Damien Fagiolino, guitarist Andrew Rapier, guitarist Cory Nicholas, bassist Michael Alosa, and new drummer Rashid Williams) decamped to The Audio Compound in Orlando to start work on their post-Dear Universe material, they brought with them a deliberate artistic approach that found them diving deep into their favorite songs from acts like Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, Måneskin and Beastie Boys.

The truth is the future is wide open for FELICITY. They unapologetically prove their musical versatility time and again from sharing stages with hall of famers such as Fall Out Boy, The Used and Story of the Year to being invited to perform the Vans Warped Tour, Warped Rewind at Sea, and So What?! Music Festival. While the ability to dexterously shapeshift between genres has always been their calling card, they've come to learn that life on the musical extremes is where they have the most fun.

No matter how far FELICITY continues to push the guardrails of their sound, there's a few things that won't change – their drive to keep creating. As the band continues to release more new music and unfolding their future over the coming months, it's a safe bet they'll inevitably be back in the studio working on even more music as listeners add “Levitate”, “GOD MODE”, “Emo Trash”, “She's Nuclear” and other new songs to their playlists.

Photo Credit: Niles Gregory