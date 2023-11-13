FELICITY Announces New Single 'Kill 'Em All'

The single is set to be released on November 28th.

Nov. 13, 2023

FELICITY Announces New Single 'Kill 'Em All'

Orlando trash rock band FELICITY has today announced their forthcoming single “Kill ‘Em All”, set to be released on November 28th via Zodhiac Records. Featuring rap rock group Discrepancies, “Kill ‘Em All” sets a blistering pace as it calls out deception and hypocrisy.

Pre-save “Kill ‘Em All” now, here: https://listentofelicity.com/killemall.

“Growing up in the early 2000s, we’ve always been heavily influenced by bands like Papa Roach, Korn, Sevendust, limp Bizkit, and Linkin Park. With ‘Kill ‘Em All,’ we wanted to pay homage to these bands and push FELICITY’s bounds into a direction we’ve never ventured before, a modern take on classic Nu-Metal,” says guitarist Drew Rapier.

“We’ve always known that our [music] career wouldn’t be easy because we can’t seem to find a genre to stick with, but if we’ve learned anything with every release this year, especially this song, it’s that we won’t have to choose a side anytime soon,” adds guitarist Cory Nicholas. “The reception has been humbling, and to see how ecstatic people’s faces get when they hear these songs for the first time, it lets us know that we’re right where we need to be.”

Known for capturing the essence of pure rock 'n' roll with high-energy performances, anthemic hooks, and melodic riffs, FELICITY's rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. With their infectious collaboration hit, "Emo Trash," and subsequent releases like "Levitate" and "GOD MODE," the band has firmly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Their music has been catching the attention of music enthusiasts and industry insiders alike, with features on idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire's Weekly Wire, and Spotify's coveted Fresh Finds Rock playlist.

What makes FELICITY truly stand out is their unapologetic embrace of the rock 'n' roll ethos. They've managed to harness the raw energy and rebellion define the genre, and it's on full display in "Kill 'Em All." The single is a relentless and electrifying masterpiece, showcasing FELICITY's signature sound – a marriage of thundering rhythms, searing guitar solos, and vocals that pierce through the noise.

Earlier this year FELICITY broke 128K followers on TikTok with 1.8M likes. With recent collaborations on the app featuring State Champs, Hawthorne Heights and Calling All Captains, and upcoming collaborations with Magnolia Park and Capstan, these songs are just the beginning of FELICITY's eight explosive new singles coming in the next year. Stay tuned for more at www.wearefelicity.com.

About Felicity:

When July 16, 2021, hit and FELICITY released their debut full-length album, Dear Universe, the self-described trash rock band were in a familiar place: a recording studio, already hard at work on the follow-up.

Such is life for the Orlando-based workaholics, who refused to let the pandemic slow down their musical momentum. As the group (vocalist Damien Fagiolino, guitarist Andrew Rapier, guitarist Cory Nicholas, bassist Michael Alosa, and new drummer Rashid Williams) decamped to The Audio Compound in Orlando to start work on their post-Dear Universe material, they brought with them a deliberate artistic approach that found them diving deep into their favorite songs from acts like Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, Måneskin and Beastie Boys.

The truth is, the future’s completely wide open for FELICITY. They’ve proven their musical versatility time and again since forming in 2013, sharing stages with the likes of Fall Out Boy, The Used and Story of the Year as well as snagging invites to the Vans Warped Tour, Warped Rewind At Sea cruise, and So What?! Music Festival. And while the ability to dexterously shapeshift between genres has always been their calling card, they’ve come to learn that life on the musical extremes is where they have the most fun. 

But no matter how far FELICITY keep pushing the guardrails of their sound, there are a few things that won’t change: first and foremost, their drive to keep creating. Because rest assured, as the band continue to unfold their future over the coming months, it’s a pretty safe bet they’ll inevitably be back in the studio working on even more music as listeners add “Levitate”, “GOD MODE”, “Emo Trash”, and other new songs to their playlists. 



