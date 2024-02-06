FELICITY Announces New Single Feat. Point North

Following a successful 2023, Orlando trash rock band FELICITY is excited to announce details of their first new music of 2024. The band will be releasing “CHARLIE SHEEN”, featuring Jon Lundin of Point North, on February 21 via Zodhiac Records. Pre-save the song now, here.

"The world is truly a crazy place. We started this band in the garage of Damien's parents, and I remember we used to jam Point North's cover of ‘Hammer' for fun to warm up and goof around. Back then, they were an up-and-coming band with such a unique sound that we always admired," says guitarist Drew Rapier. "This journey has been so INSANE! It's hard to believe that we are collaborating with Point North a few years later and releasing one of our favorite songs we've ever created, ‘CHARLIE SHEEN.'”

"CHARLIE SHEEN" is a song for anyone who has struggled with self-destructive behavior. Adds Rapier:

"As a band, we've always struggled to find our identity and place in the music scene. We've felt overlooked, passed over, and at times forgotten. Over time, that can take a toll on your mental health and lead to self-destructive behavior.

We wanted ‘CHARLIE SHEEN' to speak to some of our experiences and hopefully be a beacon of hope to anyone who can relate to our story and know they aren't alone.

Working with Point North was a life-changing experience for us. Jon is a prolific songwriter who challenged us to leave our comfort zones and encouraged us to explore new genres that we would never have been brave enough to venture into without his support. We are so excited to share ‘CHARLIE SHEEN' with everyone!”

Known for capturing the essence of pure rock 'n' roll with high-energy performances, anthemic hooks, and melodic riffs, FELICITY's rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. With their infectious collaboration hit, "Emo Trash," and subsequent releases like "Levitate", "GOD MODE", and “Kill ‘Em All”, the band has firmly established themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

Their music has been catching the attention of music enthusiasts and industry insiders alike, with features on idobi Radio, The Honey Pop, Loudwire's Weekly Wire, and Spotify's coveted Fresh Finds Rock playlist.

In addition to releasing a series of gripping new singles, FELICITY has built a community with their creative – and often comedic – presence on social media. The band recently broke 130K followers on TikTok with 1.9M likes. Fans have been captivated by videos of FELICITY getting kicked out of stores for playing their music over the loudspeakers without permission, their attempts to “buy” their own merch at places like Walmart, throwing secret concerts in Lowe's, and more.

Fans can catch FELICITY live this spring. The band will be supporting Between You & Me on their spring US tour, in addition to a number of headline shows. Full list of upcoming dates can be found below. Stay tuned for more at www.wearefelicity.com.

About Felicity:

When July 16, 2021, hit and FELICITY released their debut full-length album, Dear Universe, the self-described trash rock band were in a familiar place: a recording studio, already hard at work on the follow-up.

Such is life for the Orlando-based workaholics, who refused to let the pandemic slow down their musical momentum. As the group (vocalist Damien Fagiolino, guitarist Andrew Rapier, guitarist Cory Nicholas, bassist Michael Alosa, and new drummer Rashid Williams) decamped to The Audio Compound in Orlando to start work on their post-Dear Universe material, they brought with them a deliberate artistic approach that found them diving deep into their favorite songs from acts like Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, Måneskin and Beastie Boys.

The truth is, the future's completely wide open for FELICITY. They've proven their musical versatility time and again since forming in 2013, sharing stages with the likes of Fall Out Boy, The Used and Story of the Year as well as snagging invites to the Vans Warped Tour, Warped Rewind At Sea cruise, and So What?! Music Festival. And while the ability to dexterously shapeshift between genres has always been their calling card, they've come to learn that life on the musical extremes is where they have the most fun.

But no matter how far FELICITY keep pushing the guardrails of their sound, there are a few things that won't change: first and foremost, their drive to keep creating. Because rest assured, as the band continue to unfold their future over the coming months, it's a pretty safe bet they'll inevitably be back in the studio working on even more music as listeners add “Levitate”, “GOD MODE”, “Emo Trash”, “KILL ‘EM ALL”, and other new songs to their playlists.

Upcoming Tour Dates

3/22 – Nashville, TN @ Flavor 90s Bar (FREE SHOW)

3/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls

3/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch

3/27 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club (w/Between You & Me)

3/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos South End (w/Between You & Me)

3/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (w/Between You & Me)

3/30 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey (w/Between You & Me)

6/2 – Fort Worth, TX @ So What?! Music Festival