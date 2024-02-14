Eyedress Releases New Single 'Mrs Valentine'

Alt singer-songwriter Eyedress releases his latest single, “Mrs. Valentine,” out now via RCA Records.

The first release from Eyedress' upcoming mixtape, set for release this year, “Mrs. Valentine” is an ‘80s-influenced love song apt for the holiday, set to synth and percussion-driven new wave production.

With praise from Pitchfork, The FADER, Alternative Press, Stereogum, Hypebeast, BrooklynVegan, Consequence and more, “Mrs. Valentine” follows a run of breakout singles from Eyedress, including two collaborations with Mac DeMarco (“The Dark Prince” and “My Simple Jeep”) and two tracks with Grammy-nominated band The Marías (“Separate Ways” and “A Room Up In The Sky”).

Last month, he teamed up with 88rising collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE on their single “rUN tHE FaDE,” accompanied by a trippy music video featuring cameos from Eyedress, his wife Elvia and Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson).

Eyedress also recently announced his forthcoming West Coast tour, named The Eyedress Tour Bus. Kicking off March 8 in Pomona, CA at Glass House with stops in San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and Denver before wrapping in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren on March 17, tickets are on sale now at https://eyedress.store/.

The Eyedress Tour Bus Tour Dates

March 8 – Pomona, CA – Glass House

March 9 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

March 12 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

March 13 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

March 15 – Denver, CO – Summit

March 17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

About Eyedress

Born in Manila and now residing in Los Angeles, Filipino artist Eyedress has continued to make a name for himself over the past decade, blending a wide array of genres from lo-fi hip-hop to post-punk to ‘80s-influenced goth and more to craft something that is distinctly and wholly his own. He certified himself as an artist to watch when his 2019 single “Jealous” hit viral status, appearing in over one million videos on TikTok and earning an RIAA platinum certification.

He followed suit with “Romantic Lover” the following year and “Something About You” in 2021, both of which have also gone platinum. Last year, Eyedress made his Coachella debut and released his latest full-length project FULL TIME LOVER, which featured collaborations from N.E.R.D.'s Chad Hugo, Nosaj Thing, The Drums, and more, including his partner, Elvia. The acclaimed record earned an official remix treatment from Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine, who put his own spin on the album's track “HOUSE OF CARDS.”