Experimental Singer-Songwriter Ora Cogan Starts West Coast Tour This Week

Cogan and her close-knit band have added more album release shows in support of Formless.

Following the release of her new album, Formless, an LP that finds beauty, absurdity, humor, and unlikely joy in the bleakest of times, Ora Cogan is heading out on her headlining tour starting this weekend. She is hitting the road on November 26, starting in Olympia, WA, heading up and down the West Coast, and wrapping up on December 16 in Astoria, OR. All dates can be found HERE and below. 

Cogan's smoky, psychedelic approach to gothic country and hazy folk merges with post-punk, groove, psych rock, and traditional balladry. The album includes “Katie Cruel”, which Jon Pareles featured in The Playlist in The New York Times. Paste named the track one of the week's ‘Best New Songs' calling it, "Powerful... a psych-folk droplet of blood blooming in a pool of water.”

Cogan and her close-knit band have added more album release shows in support of Formless. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Ora Cogan Tour Dates

Nov 26 — Olympia, WA — The Crypt

Nov 27 — Portland, OR — Old Church

Nov 28 — Seattle, WA — Tractor Tavern

Nov 30 — Salem, OR — Infinity Room

Dec 01 — Arcata, CA — The Miniplex

Dec 02 — Nevada City, CA — Stardust Station

Dec 03 — Sacramento, CA — Golden Bear

Dec 05 — San Francisco, CA — The Makeout Room

Dec 06 — Los Angeles, CA — Zebulon

Dec 07 — Tucson, AZ — Golden Saguaro

Dec 09 — Silver City, NM — Whiskey Creek Zócalo

Dec 14 — Oakland, CA — Stork Club

Dec 15 — Ashland, OR — Elder Apothecary

Dec 16 — Astoria, OR — Anita

Formless finds beauty, absurdity, humour, and unlikely joy in the bleakest of times. Cogan's approach to gothic country and hazy folk merges with post-punk, groove, psych rock, and traditional balladry. With a singular voice as much sensation as sound, Ora Cogan seeks out new realities within the smoke-and-mirrors labyrinth of our cruel society.

“This album is about re-calibrating an internal compass constantly thrown off by the magnetism of a deranged world.”

Cogan draws from a myriad of influences, feeding into her glacial and cinematic yet tinglingly intimate sound. She has been crafting critically acclaimed records for years, earning her festival slots throughout Europe and North America, residencies in Italy and France, and shows with Mazzy Star and Grouper. Prolific and experimental, she's collaborated with the likes of Frazey Ford and Mourning Coup. 

The album features international guest stars including Cormac Mac Diarmada from LANKUM, who plays strings on “Feel Life,” and a duet with Y La Bamba on “Ways of Losing.” 

Cogan's performances offer a vital antidote to the dystopian alienation of modern life, drawing overlapping audiences of folk, goth, pop, experimental, and even noise and punk fans together like some bizarre sonic/social Venn diagram.

photo credit: Stasia Garraway



