Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Experimental Art-Rocker Benben Announces New EP 'Algorithmia'

Experimental Art-Rocker Benben Announces New EP 'Algorithmia'

The EP will be released on November 18.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

Brooklyn-based animator, producer, and self-described "gnome rocker" Ben Wigler, who makes music under his art-rock project moniker BenBen, announced his forthcoming EP Algorithmia with the release of its title track and accompanying video. Of the song, Wigler says:

"Do neural networks listen to simulated rock bands? 'Algorithmia' is a weird progressive grunge rock song inspired in part by seeing the massive global success of a band that sounds exactly like Led Zeppelin (but won't admit it)... In the age of algorithmic curation, how do artists navigate the temptation to change what we make to fit neatly into a box the algorithms will accept? Algorithms have dictated what we see and hear for years, and recently, they've learned to produce art content on their own. With algorithms already warping artistic production through the feedback loops of streaming and social media, what will happen to human-generated music when the same algorithmic distribution channels will be also capable of writing the songs?"

The song's angular riffs and soaring vocals sound like Soundgarden and Queen had a musical baby and then fed it, squealing, directly into the gaping maw of the internet. The video was directed by experimental artist Nate Dorr using AI generative art-making techniques.

The video has already been making the rounds of the film festival circuit, premiering in Denver at the Supernova Digital Animation Festival (September 2022), winning "Most Original Music Video" at the Grand Rapids Film Festival (September 2022), and heading to the Boundless Film Festival (October 2022) in London and the HB Film Festival (October 2022) in Glasgow, where it is nominated for Best Music Video.

Wigler helped pioneer 21st-century indie rock with under-the-radar bands Arizona and New Beard, performing live and in the studio with artists like Band of Horses, Samantha Crain, and Indigo Girls. Wigler's last LP was mixed by legendary Dungen frontman Gustav Ejstes. Best known for an unforgettable high tenor voice and infectious melodies, BenBen crafts riff-driven music with a golden heartbeat--living creatures and invitations to adventure in other worlds.

Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Photo: Quinta Brunson Receives Adweek's Game Changer of the Year AwardPhoto: Quinta Brunson Receives Adweek's Game Changer of the Year Award
October 11, 2022

Brunson received this award for restoring the entertainment industry’s faith in the traditional broadcast network sitcom during a time when streaming continues to reign supreme, leveraging modern-day viewing behaviors to build her rapidly growing audience and a renewed interest in live network viewing.
I Ya Toyah Announces 'Ghosts' Acoustic EPI Ya Toyah Announces 'Ghosts' Acoustic EP
October 11, 2022

Chicago-based “one woman musical army” known as I Ya Toyah announces the release of Ghosts, a brand new acoustic EP. The EP will feature haunting acoustic renditions of three of her previously-released songs: Pray from last year’s Out of Order EP, and Code Blue and Time Machine; both from her critically-acclaimed 2018 debut album, Code Blue.
Black Public Media Launches Gender Affirming Doc Series During LGBT History MonthBlack Public Media Launches Gender Affirming Doc Series During LGBT History Month
October 11, 2022

The Harlem-based national media arts nonprofit dedicated to creating and producing media content about the Black experience has commissioned Feral Films and Sophia Clark (they/them) to direct I Am Who I Say I Am, a three-part series of micro-documentaries with feel-good stories of gender affirmation.
Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Teams With XO Publicity For New Album 'You Asked For It'Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Teams With XO Publicity For New Album 'You Asked For It'
October 11, 2022

You Asked For It is Ainsworth’s fourth album of all-new material (a best-of LP entitled Top Shelf was expanded into a deluxe mini-LP CD released in Japan last year.) You Asked For It was recently released digitally in South Korea by Music Island, and in Japan by Ratspack Records as a deluxe mini-LP CD with the bonus track “As Time Goes By.”
Julie Neff Releases New Single 'A Lot Left To Learn'Julie Neff Releases New Single 'A Lot Left To Learn'
October 11, 2022

Featuring heartfelt productions promoting self-love and emotional availability, she hosts a spectrum of talented musicians and instrumentalists. “A Lot Left To Learn” features Neff’s close friend Tiz McNamara (background vocals) and Irish musician Dylan O’hEochaid (piano, cello, and background vocals).