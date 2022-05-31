Executioner's Mask Share 'Hart Island' Single

Winterlong, the forthcoming full-length from Executioner's Mask, is an epic bouquet of swelling synths, hypnotic melodies, and noisy guitars. The album's ten new tracks marry post-punk and shoegaze while exploring themes of liberation and self-destruction in these end-times.

Featuring production from Jeff Zeigler (The War On Drugs) and Ryan Schwabe (Oneohtrix Point Never), Winterlong is the type of sublime and immersive album that inspires the same visions often conjured by masters like The National, Alcest and Deerhunter. Today, Executioner's Mask has unveiled the album's brooding third single, "Hart Island."

Executioner's Mask released their demo True Blue in 2018, which was cripplingly dark and solemn while weaving infectious hooks at every turn. Two years later, Executioner's Mask released their Profound Lore debut, Despair Anthems, which was raw, desperate and satisfying throughout. The band continues their reign with Winterlong.

In the studio, Executioner's Mask's core group of Gambit, Mickle and Wilson added Christian Molenaar into the fold on synths; adding an ethereal edge to the band's hard-driving melancholy. Additional touches were added by Kennedy Ashlyn (SRSQ) and Jake Superchi (Uada, Ceremonial Castings), each adding their distinct sonic fingerprints that send their compositions further into territories unexplored.

On stage, Gambit, Mickle, and Molenaar are joined by Anthony Charletta on bass, Melissa Lochambon on drums, and Daniel Gaona on guitar to create an explosive force of sound that come together with the potency of Children of God-era Swans.

Expanding on the kaleidoscope of ambition, expect to see re-mixes of Winterlong released in a series of their own by an ensemble cast that features members of Deafheaven, Full Of Hell, No Joy, Xiu Xiu, and The Armed amongst an army of others. The first of the Winterlong re-mix albums will be released as a bonus disc that will come with the CD release of Winterlong mastered by Angel Marcloid (aka Fire-Toolz).

Look for the psychedelic new album from Executioner's Mask to be out on CD/LP/Digital from Profound Lore Records on June 17th, 2022. Pre-order here + see the group on the road after the album's release.

Watch the visualizer here:

Executioner's Mask On Tour

July 21 Philadelphia PA @ Ortleibs

July 22 Brooklyn NY @ St Vitus (Record Release w/ Pictureplane, Kill Alters)

July 23 Montreal, QC @ Turbo House

July 24 Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti