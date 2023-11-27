Exclusive: Singer Carly Waddell Reflects As She Concludes Nick Carter Tour

Known previously for her appearances on the hit television shows The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, singer Carly Waddell has carved out a spotlight of her very own!

The singer/songwriter who currently lives in Nashville and previously attended NYU's Tisch School of the Arts before dropping out alongside classmate and 13-time Grammy winner Lady Gaga, just finished off the final leg of The Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter's "Who I Am" US Tour.

Carly, the opening act across the nation for Nick tells Broadway World exclusively, "It was a dream and a whirlwind [touring with Nick Carter]. The whole thing came about really fast, and once on tour, went by really fast. Nick was amazing. The crew was amazing. Traveling from place to place was hilarious with my guitarist Sam Sardina. I planned all the travel by mostly car and a few planes, and when I saw some of my travel decisions were putting us in town right at the time we walked onto the stage for sound check I wouldn't be joking. Next time I'll need some traveling help. We were sweating."

"The thing I would say I learned from Nick is how to give 100 percent at every performance and to really be yourself on stage. Nick connects to the audience through his music, but also the stories he tells on stage. It really lets the audience get to know him as a person as well as a performer. People want to listen to you sing, but also feel like your friend. He is so great at that balance," she continues.

As we head into the holiday season, Carly finds herself now back at home with her two young kids, whom she kept close to her heart while touring the country.

"My favorite song to perform [on tour] was Two Little Angels. It's a song I wrote with Curtis Douglas about my children. It's a moment when the lights dim and the audience just really listens. We did a live steam from one of the Niagara Falls shows and my kids got to watch from Tennessee and sing along. Knowing they were out there watching with my parents was one of my favorite memories."

With a few more new songs on the horizon to release shortly, this country singer doesn't see herself slowing down as 2024 draws near. In the meantime, fans can stay tuned to Carly's social media pages where she does "Carols with Carly" and performs some fun holiday carols weekly for people to enjoy.