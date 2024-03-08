Exclusive: Jose Alonso Joins Banda La Maravillosa For US Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BWW has exclusively learned that Jose Alonso, a highly sought-after musician, is now joining Banda La Maravillosa on tour in the United States.

Banda La Maravillosa consists of world-renowned musicians who have performed alongside Carin Leon, Banda El Recodo, Pepe Aguilar, and many others. The globally acclaimed band only selects the best performers for their highly anticipated tours and so Jose Alonso being selected to join is indicative of his critical acclaim and recognition in the world of Regional Mexican music.

He previously toured with the iconic Jenni Rivera, Latin Grammy Winner Chuy Lizarraga, Banda Tierra Sagrada, Banda Sinaloense, Banda Carnaval, Pancho Barraza.

In the past Banda La Maravillosa has performed at the Greek Theatre, Dodgers Stadium, Pico Rivera Sports Arena, and will continue to sell out major venues for their upcoming tour later this year in 2024 across the US and other parts of the world.

For full tour dates go to: https://www.bandalamaravillosa.com/.