Exclusive: Ivy Le's 'Fear of Going Outside' Podcast to Return For Season Two

The second season of Fear of Going Outside will premiere on February 13.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Fear of Going Outside (FOGO) is a nature show - by the most reluctant host ever. Most nature shows are hosted by reckless white men, but avid indoorswoman Ivy Le is an Asian mom with severe allergies. Last season, Ivy conquered camping. She's back, braving the outdoors, to go hunting - or die trying!

BroadwayWorld can exclusively reveal that the second season of Fear of Going Outside will premiere on February 13. Listen to the trailer for the new season below!

This season, Ivy shares her experience conquering hunting, from the preparation, to learning how to find animals in the wild and how to break them down in the field. She seeks out the answers to questions "indoor people" ask: why are outdoor clothes so ugly? who do you call if you break a leg in the wild? and does it smell bad when you skin an animal?

Ivy Le is a Vietnamese American stand-up comedian, actress, and writer based in Austin, Texas. Her show FOGO is featured on Delta flights. Ivy was selected to be one of the 10 out of 18,000 applicants to go through Spotify's first Sound Up podcast accelerator for women of color.

She co-hosts the only queer comedy mic in Austin, is a producer for Austin Sketch Fest, and performs at comedy festivals all over the country. She speaks Spanish, German, Vietnamese, and English, and is a mom of two kids.

She speaks Spanish, German, Vietnamese, and English, and is a mom of two rad kids. She is currently writing a script about a ninja who decides to level up her life by going to coding camp and an essay collection: Elder Bisexual.

Ivy was selected for Spotify's first Sound Up accelerator in 2018, when 18,000 people applied for just 10 slots. After the week-long Sound Up event, she launched a Kickstarter to raise money for the pilot episode, which was fully funded in four hours.

Listen to the trailer for the new podcast here:



