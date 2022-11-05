Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ex-Drummer Dagon Destroyer to Rejoin Society 1 On 'Exit Through Fear' 20th Anniversary Tour

A large portion of the dates will be on the "Rise Of The Machines" tour with Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and DOPE.

Nov. 05, 2022  
Ex-Drummer Dagon Destroyer to Rejoin Society 1 On 'Exit Through Fear' 20th Anniversary Tour

Shock Rock veterans Society 1 has announced that their former drummer Dagon Destroyer will be rejoining the band for their upcoming "Exit Through Fear" 20th-anniversary tour. A large portion of the dates will be on the "Rise Of The Machines" tour with Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and DOPE. Additional shows are still being booked.

The band's most successful album, Exit Through Fear, which was originally released on Earache Records made an impression in 2003 due to the first music video of the album to feature lead vocalist LORD ZANE performing body suspension. Drummer Dagon was featured in the video and did a large portion of the subsequent touring.

"I was 19 years old when we filmed our Nothing music video for the album Exit Through Fear with Zane suspending over my drumset. The tours afterward were insane. Everything about Society 1 was insane, especially for a kid. It's surreal that we're joining forces again after 20 years and that we're out with Fear Factory and Static-X. It's a dream for me. These two bands are a huge part of my life." said Dagon.

Tour Dates:

02/24 @ TBA - Fresno, CA
02/25 @ The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA
02/27 @ Roseland - Portland, OR
02/28 @ Showbox - Seattle, WA
03/01 @ Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, B.C.
03/02 @ Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA
03/03 @ Revolution Music Hall - Boise, ID
03/04 @ Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV
03/05 @ Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA
03/07 @ Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ
03/08 @ El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM
03/09 @ Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK
03/10 @ House of Blues - Dallas, TX
03/11 @ The Aztec Theater - San Antonio, TX
03/12 @ House Of Blues - Houston, TX
03/14 @ Buckhead Theater - Atlanta, GA
03/15 @ Plaza Live - Orlando, FL
03/16 @ Underground - Charlotte, NC
03/17 @ Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
03/18 @ T.L.A. - Philadelphia, PA



Alt-Pop Artist On The Rise JMSEY Encourages Fans To Check-In On Each Other In “Best Photo
Alt-Pop Artist On The Rise JMSEY Encourages Fans To Check-In On Each Other In “Best Friends”
Not far off the heels of World Mental Health Day, alt-pop artist JMSEY ends his year with a down to earth yet wildly uplifting new hit that he hopes everyone will relate to. In 'Best Friends'
Nigerian-American Recording Artist Jssan Tells Fellow Chicagoans To Rise Above In Cinemati Photo
Nigerian-American Recording Artist Jssan Tells Fellow Chicagoans To Rise Above In Cinematic Hit “City Of Mine”
Presenting fans with an upbeat, multicultural sound, Chicago-based recording artist Jssan is back to uplift his listeners with a liberating new hit 'City of Mine'. Presented by TRIPTYCH VISUALS & Directed by Lawrence Mahone, the 'City of Mine' video pairs with a non-excusatory tale of a city that harps on its people, offering wide appeal as he speaks from the perspective of someone who has been a witness to the many trials and tribulations of the windy city.
First Aid Kit Releases New Album Palomino Photo
First Aid Kit Releases New Album 'Palomino'
Written and recorded in their home country of Sweden, Palomino finds Klara and Johanna Söderber's new 11-track LP was produced by Daniel Bengtson and features seven brand new songs as well as lead single “Out of My Head,” “A Feeling That Never Came,” “Turning Onto You,” and “Angel.”
HARBOUR Release Latest Single Swimming In My Head Photo
HARBOUR Release Latest Single 'Swimming In My Head'
Cincinnati-based indie pop/rock band, HARBOUR, are back with a melodious new tune! Established fans and new listeners alike can check out the group’s latest song, “Swimming In My Head,” streaming now across multiple digital platforms via ONErpm. The track follows their two latest releases, “Bahamas” and “Sleepyhead.”

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Alt-Pop Artist On The Rise JMSEY Encourages Fans To Check-In On Each Other In “Best Friends”Alt-Pop Artist On The Rise JMSEY Encourages Fans To Check-In On Each Other In “Best Friends”
November 4, 2022

Not far off the heels of World Mental Health Day, alt-pop artist JMSEY ends his year with a down to earth yet wildly uplifting new hit that he hopes everyone will relate to. In 'Best Friends'
Nigerian-American Recording Artist Jssan Tells Fellow Chicagoans To Rise Above In Cinematic Hit “City Of Mine”Nigerian-American Recording Artist Jssan Tells Fellow Chicagoans To Rise Above In Cinematic Hit “City Of Mine”
November 4, 2022

Presenting fans with an upbeat, multicultural sound, Chicago-based recording artist Jssan is back to uplift his listeners with a liberating new hit 'City of Mine'. Presented by TRIPTYCH VISUALS & Directed by Lawrence Mahone, the 'City of Mine' video pairs with a non-excusatory tale of a city that harps on its people, offering wide appeal as he speaks from the perspective of someone who has been a witness to the many trials and tribulations of the windy city.
Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents The Hot Sardines' HOLIDAY STOMPSacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents The Hot Sardines' HOLIDAY STOMP
November 3, 2022

The Hot Sardines present “Holiday Stomp' Saturday, December 3, at 8 p.m. at SHU Community Theatre.
Catch Grammy/Latin Grammy Nominated Mariachi Herencia De Mexico & Lupita Infante At Copernicus Center in NovemberCatch Grammy/Latin Grammy Nominated Mariachi Herencia De Mexico & Lupita Infante At Copernicus Center in November
November 3, 2022

The Chicago natives, Mariachi Herencia de México are in the middle of a wildly successful U.S. tour with stops in many cities: New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Phoenix, Chicago, Houston, and Las Vegas, among them.
The Avett Brothers, Bright Eyes, and More Coming In November To Kings TheatreThe Avett Brothers, Bright Eyes, and More Coming In November To Kings Theatre
November 2, 2022

Kings Theatre will present a dynamic slate of shows this November in Brooklyn, NY.