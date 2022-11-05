Ex-Drummer Dagon Destroyer to Rejoin Society 1 On 'Exit Through Fear' 20th Anniversary Tour

Shock Rock veterans Society 1 has announced that their former drummer Dagon Destroyer will be rejoining the band for their upcoming "Exit Through Fear" 20th-anniversary tour. A large portion of the dates will be on the "Rise Of The Machines" tour with Static-X, Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and DOPE. Additional shows are still being booked.

The band's most successful album, Exit Through Fear, which was originally released on Earache Records made an impression in 2003 due to the first music video of the album to feature lead vocalist LORD ZANE performing body suspension. Drummer Dagon was featured in the video and did a large portion of the subsequent touring.

"I was 19 years old when we filmed our Nothing music video for the album Exit Through Fear with Zane suspending over my drumset. The tours afterward were insane. Everything about Society 1 was insane, especially for a kid. It's surreal that we're joining forces again after 20 years and that we're out with Fear Factory and Static-X. It's a dream for me. These two bands are a huge part of my life." said Dagon.

Tour Dates:

02/24 @ TBA - Fresno, CA

02/25 @ The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

02/27 @ Roseland - Portland, OR

02/28 @ Showbox - Seattle, WA

03/01 @ Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, B.C.

03/02 @ Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

03/03 @ Revolution Music Hall - Boise, ID

03/04 @ Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

03/05 @ Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

03/07 @ Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

03/08 @ El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM

03/09 @ Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

03/10 @ House of Blues - Dallas, TX

03/11 @ The Aztec Theater - San Antonio, TX

03/12 @ House Of Blues - Houston, TX

03/14 @ Buckhead Theater - Atlanta, GA

03/15 @ Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

03/16 @ Underground - Charlotte, NC

03/17 @ Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

03/18 @ T.L.A. - Philadelphia, PA